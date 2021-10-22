The City of Watertown recorded another COVID-19-related death earlier this week bringing the total to 47, Watertown Health Officer and Director Carol Quest told common council members Tuesday.
Quest said as of Monday there were 3,107 confirmed cases with 36 of them being active.
“Our recent peak was Sept. 26, when we had 81 active confirmed cases,” Quest said. “We are in a much better position and I’m hoping it continues.”
She said out of the total number of confirmed cases there are 412 total cumulative probable cases with 18 of them categorized as active probable cases. Quest said there are 123 open contact investigations with 4.34% of the individuals hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Quest said the Watertown Health Department administered 4,887 first doses and 4,412 second doses totaling 9,299 vaccines.
However, Watertown lags behind the state in the percentage of individuals vaccinated against COVID-19.
Whereas Watertown was at 45.5% of individuals vaccinated with their first dose, Quest said 57.3% of Wisconsin residents received their first dose of vaccines. She added 54.6% of Wisconsin residents are fully vaccinated. However, only 40.6% of Watertown residents are fully vaccinated.
“We have some work to do,” Quest said.
She said those not fully vaccinated are five times higher to get COVID-19, nine times higher to become hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 19 times higher to die from COVID-19 compared to fully vaccinated people.
“We know the risks of getting COVID-19 are great for everybody, but the more people we have vaccinated in the community, the more protection we have,” Quest said.
