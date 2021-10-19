Ashippun man sentenced to 80 years in prison

JUNEAU — A 35-year-old Ashippun man, who was charged with assaulting several minors, was sentenced to 80 years in prison Friday.
Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Kristine Snow sentenced Matthew Courtois to 40 years of initial incarceration followed by 20 years of extended supervision for one count of repeated sexual assault of a child and another 40 years of incarceration and 20 years of extended supervision for one count of first degree child sexual assault.
The sentences run consecutive to one another, meaning Courtois serves them one after the other.
An additional count of repeated sexual assault of a child was dismissed, but read into the court record at Courtois’ plea hearing in June.
Courtois assaulted three prepubescent children between January and August of 2019, according to a criminal complaint.
According to the criminal complaint, when Courtois was confronted by a family member regarding the allegations, Courtois said he had no memory of that ever happening and did not think it occurred. The family member told authorities Courtois has a schizophrenic disorder might be untreated as it is unknown if he is taking medications, the complaint said.
The family member also said Courtois was an alcoholic, but had quit drinking after having adverse reactions when he mixed it with his medications. She said he started drinking again when she moved out.
The woman also told detectives Courtois suffered from erectile dysfunction and that it was likely from his medications, according to the criminal complaint.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.