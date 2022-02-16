Residents of Dodge and Jefferson counties may have noticed they have not had to shovel much snow this winter.
And although this may be enjoyable for the moment, according to the National Weather Service at Sullivan, it could spell trouble for the area later this year — and even into coming years.
NWS Meteorologist Aiden Kuroski uttered the dreaded word “drought” in an interview Tuesday with Adams Publishing Group.
“We’re technically in a drought now,” Kuroski said. “Looking forward, we’re definitely concerned for this year. The potential for drought weighs heavily on our minds as meteorologists. With the already low snow pack, it doesn’t look promising.”
According to statistics provided by the NWS at Sullivan, snowfall this winter has been a paltry 13 inches. This can be compared to 2021, when the city received 37.2 inches.
In 2020, Watertown received 37.1 inches; in 2019, 36 inches; in 2018, 26.5 inches and in 2017, 27.7 inches. The lowest snowfall in recent memory was 19 inches in 2016. The absolute lowest in more recent times was 7.4 inches in 2003 and 11.3 inches in 2002.
“So we are currently in a drought in southern Wisconsin, because the past spring, summer and fall were so dry,” Kuroski said, adding this winter has been no help, so far, at least.
“If there is not a lot more snow or rain in the spring, this could have potentially serious implications for the water needs for farmers, as well as the general population, and for fire and weather conditions,” Kuroski said.
According to Kuroski, last year’s low precipitation could have spelled a bad year of drought for southern Wisconsin, but thankfully, the area was fairly well saturated, because the wet years of 2018 through 2020 that provided, “a cushion of water.”
Kuroski said a perhaps worst-case scenario is that if this year becomes like the dry year of 2012, there could be water shortages across southern Wisconsin, with far-reaching implications. He said water use might be limited and there could be concerns for the general public. Outdoor enthusiasts could experience lower water levels on rivers, lakes and ponds. He said water rationing could occur if shortages would be significant enough.
“This spring is really critical,” Kuroski said. “If we get rain this spring, we will be fine, but if not, we’re going to have problems.”
Kuroski said there is no particular major factor that is causing the lighter snowfall so far this winter.
“There are just some years in which we are missed by storms, or general patterns that set up,” he said. “There are a lot of factors.”
Kuroski said southern Wisconsin, this year, “should be wetter,” due to the effects of La Nina, but this has not occurred.
“Other regions of the country are being hit (with precipitation), but we’re not,” he said. “But we have through May to get this moisture, depending on storm track.”
Some forecasters in the area had been predicting a significant snowfall for later this week, but Kuroski said that has been modified.
“There’s a chance for some snow, but not like we expected,” he said. “We had been looking at 4-6 inches and maybe more, but now it’s 1-4 inches in Watertown,” he said. “We will continue to watch it. We may see very little now.”
There remain two scenarios that could unfold on Thursday,” however, according to the NWS website. “There is a more northerly track that would result in much of southern Wisconsin getting more snow, with moderate to heavy snow over southeast Wisconsin, or a more southerly track where only light snow occurs over far southeast Wisconsin.”
The AccuWeather forecast for Watertown was similar to that of the NWS and indicated there could be rain Wednesday, with 1-3 inches of snow that could fall Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.
