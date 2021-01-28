WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Scott Fitzgerald has been selected to serve on the House Education and Labor Committee. The Education and Labor Committee has jurisdiction over legislative matters that empower students, workers, job creators, and families. Following his appointment, Fitzgerald released the following statement:
“Wisconsin has long been a pioneer in the movement to expand educational access. The first school choice program was born in Milwaukee, and Wisconsin families continue to enjoy freedom in choosing the right type of education for their children,” said Fitzgerald. “Just as important is the opportunity afforded to Wisconsinites as they transition from the classroom to the workforce. I look forward to championing workers and students from the 5th District in my new role.”
“Rep. Fitzgerald will bring years of unique and valuable experience to the Education and Labor Committee Republican Team. While serving in the Wisconsin state senate, Rep. Fitzgerald was a proven leader who earned the trust of his colleagues through hard work and commonsense legislating. I look forward to working with Rep. Fitzgerald on behalf of America’s workers, students, and job creators and I am confident he will make a great addition to the Committee,” said Ranking Member Virginia Foxx.
The House Republican Steering Committee has recommended this committee assignment and it is still pending approval by the Republican Conference.
Fitzgerald was sworn in to the 117th Congress on Jan. 3 and represents the Wisconsin’s Fifth Congressional District in the United States House of Representatives.
