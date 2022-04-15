The City of Watertown Finance Committee will refine its list of ARPA spending priorities for 2022 on May 9.
The public is encouraged to provide their input, according to Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland.
“Last year, the city was awarded funds in the amount of $2.5 million through the American Rescue Plan Act. Of that amount, $1 million is slated to be spent in 2022 with the rest to be spent by the expiration of the grant in 2026. The federal government has continued to refine and reduce the specificity it once required around this funding,” McFarland said. “So, we are working to continually align our plan with the evolving federal regulations; this next update will hopefully be one of the last major updates to the city’s ARPA approach.”
A strategic approach to spending ARPA funds has been developed by working with the Watertown Common Council, consulting city department heads and staff, receiving requests from the public, and having discussions with community stakeholders. The approach divides spending into three categories:
High Impact/High-Cost Expenditures: High-cost items or projects that meet the strategic goals of the city, have potential to be a catalyst for continuing public benefit after the end of the grant period, and would be difficult to fund otherwise belong in this category. Examples include major infrastructure improvements, community development initiatives and public facility updates.
COVID-19 Response: Projects pertain to public health and emergency response in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The city’s health and fire departments have had the provision of their services severely impacted since March of 2020, and these expenditures will facilitate effective operations.
Government Services: This category describes projects and requests that meet the city’s other strategic goals and priorities. Consultation of the city’s comprehensive plan, capital improvements Plans, capital plan, budget and other strategic documents will be made before considering requests from this category. Public engagement may also be conducted to further determine appropriate use.
Earlier this year, the Watertown officials outlined an allocation strategy penciling in some areas where the money could be spent:
• Utilities infrastructure west of Farm and Fleet: $742,500
• Childcare needs: $400,000
• Affordable housing investment: $100,000
• Housing rehabilitation: $100,000
• Audio/Visual renovations for the council chambers: $100,000
• Reimbursement of emergency sick leave program: $150,000
• Various department requests: $203,000
• Remaining unallocated funds: $662,013
But how actual spending occurs will depend on what input the city receives.
One topic of continued discussion is the potential use of ARPA funding for Main Street. The public is encouraged to participate in a short survey with a specific list of potential options pertaining to Main Street. To take the survey, visit ci.watertown.wi.us, then click the blue circle titled “ARPA Survey.”
For printed copies or assistance with the survey, call the city’s media and communications director Lisa Famularo at lfamularo@cityofwatertown.org or 920-262-4021.
The public survey will close on May 8.
Citizens are also invited to comment on this topic. They may attend the regular finance committee meeting at 5:30 p.m. May 9 and participate in discussion or direct emails or calls to finance director Mark Stevens at mstevens@cityofwatertown.org or 920-262-4007.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.