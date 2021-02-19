Ballet, Tap and Dance — The department offers this program on Mondays or Thursdays beginning March 1. A variety of levels are offered, beginning with three-year old’s. Participants must wear a mask, practice social distancing, and use hand sanitizer. Parents will not be allowed to wait in the building during classes.
Community Fitness Challenge — Wisconsin communities have joined the competition to complete the most minutes of any activity during March 1 through 31.
Residents of each city will participate as one team to win, although the city recommends having a personal goal of 200 minutes a week.
Participants should submit their minutes every Monday morning by 10 a.m. to be counted in the weekly totals by submitting to: http://bit.ly/BeActiveMinutes. All participants will receive a T-shirt and the most active community will win a trophy. Cost is $10 per person. Pre-registration is required.
Free Ice Skating Event — Free ice skating will take place Saturday from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Silver Creek, 730 N. Water St.
Participants must bring their own skates. Pre-registration is required by noon on Friday, at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com. People who enjoy this event, should register for the Winter Learn To Ice Skate program, which will be held the following four Saturday mornings. See Rec Desk for details and to register for one or both programs.
Winter Learn to Ice Skate — In this beginner program, skaters will learn to balance and move safely on the ice all while developing confidence. It will begin with a free skills evaluation, which will be held on Saturday from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Silver Creek, 730 N. Water St.
After the evaluation, participants will be broken up into groups based on age and/or ability level. They will be assigned a regular time slot thereafter, at either 9 or 10 a.m. on Saturdays, Feb. 27 through March 20. Lessons will be 45 minutes long and are open to anyone 4-years-old and older.
Fees are $20 for city residents or $30 for non-city resident.
Winter Soccer Clinic — The focus of this co-ed program will be on teaching and reinforcing soccer fundamentals. Sessions will be done on an individual drill and small group basis.
Shin guards and tennis shoes are encouraged. It takes place at the Watertown Senior and Community Center on the Lower Level in the Fitness Room on Saturdays, Feb. 27 through March 27; ages 6 to 8, 9 and 10 a.m.; ages 9 and 10, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m. Fee is $30 for city residents or $45 for non-city residents. The registration deadline is Thursday.
Youth Archery — The Watertown Parks and Recreation Department, in conjunction with the Tom Theder Memorial and Watertown Archery Club, is offering instruction in archery for boys and girls ages 8 to 18.
The archery club is providing a number of certified instructors to make this experience as meaningful as possible. All needed equipment will be provided by the archery club. Those who have bows are free to bring them. Face masks will be required. 8 to 11 year olds meet Tuesdays, March 16 through April 27 from 6 to 7 p.m.; 12 to 18-year-olds meet Tuesdays, March 16 to April 27 from 7 to 8 p.m. New student orientation will be on Tuesday, March 9 from 6 to 7 p.m. Cost is $36 for city residents or $54 for non-city residents.
Zumba Class — Using Latin inspired dance moves, Zumba combines fitness, fun and frivolity into exhilarating dance moves. Fitness is a goal and it helps to lower stress and increase levels of focus, energy and happiness. Zumba is perfect for any age group. Come and join instructor Maria Gracia for a fun way to get and stay fit.
Cost is $40 for city residents and $60 for non-city residents. Classes are held Mondays, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Watertown Senior and Community Center, March 22 – May 17 with no class on April 26.
COVID-19 restrictions dictate that all participants must complete a symptom and temperature screening before each class. Class size is limited.
Pound Fitness Class — Fuse drumming, cardio, upbeat music and a new approach to fitness is found. Join instructor Maria Gracia for a fun way to get fit. Cost is $40 for city residents and $60 for non-city residents.
Classes are held Mondays, 6:45 to 7:30 p.m. at the Watertown Senior and Community Center, March 22 through May 17, with no class on April 26. Due to COVID-19, all participants must complete a symptom and temperature screening check before each class. Class size is limited.
Silver Creek skating pond — Silver Creek, 730 N. Water St., is groomed by the department for ice skating and hockey, and is open as weather and conditions permit. Lights are provided nightly until 10. The public is asked to refrain from ice fishing and altering any cleared areas of ice. Participants may check the Facebook page for updates or call the Watertown Park and Recreation Department Office at 920-262-8080 with questions.
2021 Pool Season Passes — Season Passes are now available for 2021. Forms are available at the indoor pool or online at www.ci.watertown.wi.us. Individual season passes may be purchased online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com.
Individual and family season passes may be purchased by filling out the form and dropping it off, along with the fee, in the secure drop box at the Watertown Park and Registration Department Office, 514 S. First St.
Season passes may not be purchased at the pools.
Indoor pickleball court — The Riverside Park Dance Floor will house one pickleball court for one hour rentals.
Net and court will be supplied, but participants must bring their own balls and rackets.
The limit is six participants per time slot. Please note that play will be altered due to the 10-foot ceiling, there is no heat and there are no bathrooms available. Courts are available from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Reserve court space online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, symptoms will be checked prior to participating.
Players must social distance while sitting out. Face masks are required.
Indoor pool activities — The indoor pool is open for adult lap swim/deep water aqua jogging times. Appointments in advance are required by registering online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com.
Appointments are filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Drop-in visits are not permitted.
Forty-five minute time slots are available, with a maximum of one swimmer per lane. Symptom screenings are performed at the entrance, and face masks must be worn in the facility when not in the water. Participants must provide their own face masks.
Social distancing is required. Locker room facilities are closed; changing facilities are not available.
Participants need to wear a swimsuit to and from the pool. Cost is $4 or a season pass.
Individual swim lessons — Swim lessons are being offered and participants may work independently with a swim instructor and create a personalized swim plan. Lessons last 40 minutes and are held during scheduled lap-swim times.
Participants and instructors will coordinate their schedules to find dates and times that work for both.
They also work with the Watertown Park and Recreation Department to reserve available pool space.
Swim instructors remain on the pool deck and social distance, as well as wear a mask. Children must be accompanied and assisted in the water during the lesson by their parent or guardian, unless the child meets skills, proficiency and safety requirements.
Fee is $75 for three lessons for city residents and $112.50 for non-city residents, or $120 for six lessons for city residents and $180 for non-city residents. For more details and to register, go to the online registration site at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com.
Registration info — Registration is currently being accepted for all programs at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or by printing the registration flyer from the city’s website at www.ci.watertown.wi.us and dropping it off, along with the registration fee, in the secure drop box at the Park and Recreation Department Office, 514 S. First St.
