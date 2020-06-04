JEFFERSON — Thrive Economic Development has hired a new managing director of business development to oversee the organization’s Business Retention and Expansion program in Dodge County. Deborah Reinbold took over the role on June 1. She replaces Steve Jenkins, who left the organization in March.
Most recently, Reinbold served as director of business development for American Companies, a West Bend-based construction management firm. Before that, she was a business solutions specialist for economic development Washington County.
ThriveED’s BRE program aims to drive economic growth through focused support of existing primary industry sector Dodge County businesses. Though the organization provides economic development services to Dodge and Jefferson counties, conversations with Dodge County leadership led to the launch of a BRE program primarily focused on Dodge County employers in 2019.
“An effective BRE program builds relationships with employers to better understand the challenges and opportunities they face,” said ThriveED President Vicki Pratt. “We’re thrilled to bring Deb on board to work with our Dodge County businesses.”
Pratt noted that, while bringing a new business to a community attracts headlines and fanfare, business retention and expansion efforts are the foundation of economic development.
“The most effective way to ensure our economic growth is to support the businesses that already call Dodge County home,” she added.
Reinbold is a business owner herself, owning the Barley Pop Pub and Restaurant and The Precinct Tap and Table in Germantown.
“Communities thrive when their businesses thrive,” said Reinbold. “An effective BRE program can often reveal opportunities for businesses to tap into assistance or incentives previously unknown to them. I look forward to connecting with Dodge County employers.”
The BRE program will focus on primary employers in Dodge County, with a focus on industry clusters that are especially strong in the county, including manufacturing, food processing and agribusiness.
Thrive Economic Development is a non-profit public-private organization created to promote the economic competitiveness of the Jefferson and Dodge County region by providing professional economic development services for the purpose of retaining, expanding and attracting capital investments and driver industry jobs to the communities. It was formed in mid-2016 and engages the private sector in economic development activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.