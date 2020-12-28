The Lake Sinissippi Improvement District received U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, state Department of Natural Resources, and Dodge County conditional permits and approvals for a maintenance dredge from Dead Creek in October 2020.
Andy’s Excavating of Watertown was hired to dredge approximately 3,000 cubic yards of sediment from the creek just west of the St. Helena Road bridge the Town of Hustisford.
The sediment dredging was accomplished at the end of November 2020 by mechanical excavation from shore. A long-reach backhoe was located on the abandoned railway bed north of the creek shore of the stream. The elevated railway bed provided a firm base from which the excavator could work. A wetland fringe of cattail at the shore was not disturbed and sediment was only dredged from the open water area. The dimensions of the original stream channel were not changed.
A small portion of the farm field adjacent to the proposed project site was used as a dewatering area after erosion fences and berms were established. The dredged sediment was then placed on the portions of the upland farm field outside flood plain areas and will be incorporated into the field soils before planting begins next spring.
The nutrients in the removed sediment will be a beneficial addition to the farm field.
Dredging 3,000 cubic yards of sediment in this area creates a helpful settling area for Dead Creek sediments. Permit calculations estimated 8 years of sediment discharge reduction to Lake Sinissippi in the future.
According to USGS data, Dead Creek has discharged approximately 375 tons of sediment each year.
Lake Sinissippi Improvement District continues to work with area farmers on providing funding for cover crop seed and erosion controls through the partnership of Dodge County Health Soil Healthy Water Farmers Group.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.