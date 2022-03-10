JEFFERSON — The City of Jefferson’s April election ballot will feature several candidates for aldermanic positions, as well as that of mayor.
Incumbent Mayor Dale Oppermann is running, uncontested, for another term of two years. His current term expires on April 19. The aldermanic positions available are for two years each and also expire on April 19. All are at-large.
The aldermanic election is being held to choose candidates to fill the seats now held by Richard Lares, Ronald Miller, Deborah Neils and Alan Young.
Lares and Neils are planning to return and newcomer Joe Mattke has thrown his hat into the ring, as has registered write-in candidate Jim Schroeder.
Joe Mattke
Mattke, of 539 E. Reinel St., has lived in the area for 28 years and is married to Emily Salemi. His education includes some college and he is employed at Jones Dairy Farm as a production supervisor.
He is a member of the Crawfish Cruisers Car Club and is its vice president.
His statement of candidacy reads:
"I would like to be an alderman at large to give back to a wonderful community where my friends and family live. I use a common sense approach to life, and will bring this mindset to the alderman position."
Jim Schroeder
Write-in candidate Schroeder, of 203 N. Jackson Ave., has been a lifelong resident of Jefferson and is married to Cristy Schroeder. He attended the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and majored in psychology and minored in general business. His previous political experience includes service on the Jefferson Board of Education from 2000 to 2006 and the Jefferson County Board of Supervisors from 2010-2020. He was county board chairman from 2014 through 2020. Schroeder is a retired, non-profit executive. He is a past member of numerous civic organizations and projects.
His statement of candidacy reads:
"My guiding principle is the same as it has been in 16 years of past service in local government. I promote and support open, honest and accountable government. Also, city council is a nonpartisan office and I strongly believe that focus should always be on addressing local issues on their merits, without the taint of partisanship."
Dale Oppermann
Oppermann, 1117 Hillebrand Drive, is also a lifelong resident of Jefferson. He has been married to Karleen Oppermann since 1981 and graduated from Lakeside Lutheran High School in 1977. He attended Dr. Martin Luther College from 1977 to 1980 and UW-Whitewater from 1981 to 1982. He plans to return as mayor and noted his service on the Jefferson Common Council from 1994 to 1998, 1999 to 2003 and 2007-2010. He has served as Jefferson mayor from 2010 to the present. He has been a sales representative at Milwaukee Plate Glass Company, West Allis, from 1996 to the present. He has served on the Policy, Communications and Leadership Council of Wisconsin Public Power Inc. since 2012, and has been a delegate to American Public Power Association since 2010. Oppermann is a member of the Randy Schopen Foundation & Friends of Goat Island. He is an original founder of Goat Fest and the Jefferson Live Music Foundation. He is a lifelong member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Jefferson.
His statement of candidacy reads:
"I’m running for re-election as mayor of Jefferson to continue to serve the community as a leader of our city council, liason to businesses and other government entities, planner of residential and commercial development, organizer of civic events and as a public servant to all citizens of Jefferson. I believe we should honor our community’s history, but not be constrained by it. I believe we should continue to invest in the infrastructure of Jefferson, so it continues to be vibrant and serves the needs of residents, businesses and visitors throughout the 21st Century."
Responses were not received from Lares and Neils.
