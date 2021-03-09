BEAVER DAM — While the COVID-19 pandemic canceled last year’s Dodge County Fair, it can’t keep it off the calendar for this summer.
“Everything is still a go for the fair this year,” Dodge County Fair Treasurer Sharon Keil said. “Things are headed in the right direction, but a lot of it will depend on what the health department tells us.”
The Dodge County Fair will start Aug. 18 and while the grandstand will hum with entertainment over its five-day run, the grounds will bustle with affordable family fun including midway rides for adults and children alike.
“We’re hoping things continue to open up in the state,” Keil said. “Things are looking better and Wisconsin is certainly trying to get everyone vaccinated.”
While she remains cautious in her words, Keil said the Dodge County Fair Board will follow what the Dodge County Health Department decides.
“I am hopeful things will continue to get better,” she said. “We will play it by ear and see what happens, but, right now, the fair is a go.”
Keil said there will be hand sanitizer stations throughout the fairgrounds.
“Folks know they have to stand 6-feet apart and wash their hands,” she said. “We’re not going to stand at the entrance of the grandstand with a clicker and count how many come in. People know they have to social distance.”
She said the fair is outside and not in an auditorium, which should also help.
“We will do everything we can to have the fair this year,” Keil said.
Tractor pull
The Badger State Tractor Pull will kick off the opening day of the 2021 Dodge County Fair. Drivers will compete to see who can pull their sled the farthest on the double dirt tracks. Fans can support the competitors from the stands and get competitive during the measurements and “pull-offs” as they occur. Vehicles will push over 25 mph, pulling sleds weighing over 40,000 pounds. Tractors will top over 3,000 horsepower and diesel trucks will be exceeding over 2,000 horsepower.
Wednesday will also feature the fairest of the fair finals, too.
Musical guests
The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is expected to take the stage Aug. 19. The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band’s 50-year endurance run as a sort of tutorial illustrating the last half century in roots and country music. The group started in the late 1960s as hippies playing jug band music in the California sun stumbled into a Top 10 pop hit with “Mr. Bojangles” in 1970, and a few years later, recorded “Will The Circle Be Unbroken.”
Although no music act is scheduled yet for Friday night, it’s sure to rock the fairgrounds and get folks dancing and singling along.
On Saturday, two classic bands, Blue Oyster Cult and Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, will hit the main stage.
Since 1972, Blue Oyster Cult has been traveling the world bringing their unique take on rock music with them. The band was founded in the late 1960s with members Eric Bloom, Donald “Buck Dharma” Roeser, Allen Lanier, and rhythm section brothers Joe Bouchard and Albert Bouchard. With relentless touring, Blue Oyster Cult grew its fanbase, and scored its biggest hits with “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper” and “Burnin’ For You,” both rock songs that remain popular to this day.
Mickey Thomas joined joined Jefferson Starship in 1979. Thomas’ voice had become legendary after recording “Fooled Around and Fell in Love” with the Elvin Bishop Band and he was planning to pursue a solo career, but joined Jefferson Starship and recorded its first hit, “Jane.” The album reached No. 7 on Billboard and went platinum. Starship recorded another No. 1 single, “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now” featured on the soundtrack for the film, Mannequin. Starship music is featured in the soundtracks for “Rock of Ages,” “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Skeleton Twins,” and most recently on the popular TV series “Glee.”
Demolition derbies
On Sunday, the demolition derbies will take center stage. Cars, vans, and trucks crash the day away in front of the main grandstand. Also on Sunday, the Little Britches Showmanship Contest in the farm progress arena and the Little Shepard’s Showmanship Contest in the sheep barn.
The fair includes many other activities throughout the grounds each day, such as judging events in the livestock barns, arena, open class areas and youth building.
The entertainment doesn’t end there with custom chain-saw carving, Wild World of Animals, Nick’s Kids Show, and pig and duck races on the grounds each day.
Cream puffs are available daily.
The carnival rides at the fair will again be provided by the local family-run A&P Midway.
The concert series, tractor pull and all other grandstand entertainment, including parking, are always free with paid gate admission to the fair.
Individuals may attend the fair for $5.40 per day with the purchase of a season ticket. Daily gate admission is $7 before noon or $10 after noon. Children age 9 and under enter free. Season tickets are $27 in advance or $35 at the gate. Tickets may be purchased at most Dodge County banks, Rechek’s Food Pride, Beaver Dam Piggly Wiggly or at the Dodge County Fairgrounds office.
More information about the Dodge County Fair can be found at www.dodgecountyfairgrounds.com/dodge-county-fair.
