Beaver Dam man sentenced to prison for eighth OWI offense

JUNEAU — A Beaver Dam man convicted of his eighth OWI offense was sentenced in Dodge County Circuit Court to five years in prison.
Before Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Sciascia imposed sentence, John Ludtke, 55, entered a no contest plea Wednesday to the felony charge. He was facing no more than 12 1/2 years in prison.
According to the criminal complaint, a Beaver Dam police officer spotted a vehicle turn off South University Avenue onto Stone Street driving in the wrong lane Sunday. The officer pulled the vehicle over and Ludtke was reportedly identified as the driver. The officer noticed an order of intoxicants and that Ludtke had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech, the complaint stated.
Ludtke allegedly had difficulties maintaining his balance during field sobriety testing.
A preliminary breath test reportedly returned a reading of .235. The normal limit is .08. Because of Ludtke’s seven previous OWI convictions, he had a blood alcohol restriction of .02.
Ludtke was also placed on extended supervision for five years.
