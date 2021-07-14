JEFFERSON — Planners didn’t know what to expect when they began lining up acts and setting the schedule for the 2021 Jefferson County Fair.
After all, the world is still in the midst of a pandemic, though one mitigated by widely available vaccines for adults and teens.
In this climate, planning was necessarily backloaded — in fact, fair competitors were still signing up to enter exhibits in mid-June and many chose to sit this year out.
Fair attendees, however, were more than ready to return to normal, bringing 2021 fair attendance pretty much in line with pre-pandemic fairs.
Amy Listle, Jefferson County Fair Park director, said Tuesday that the final numbers have not yet been calculated, but she’s very pleased with the attendance.
In particular, the Jon Pardi concert Saturday night was sold out and they could even have sold more tickets, Listle said.
However, there were some hiccups with that event that will probably lead to changes in the way fair organizers prepare for future years.
“We had issues getting people in through the security checkpoints, and that wound up delaying the show so we could get everyone safely in through the gate,” Listle said.
With 5,700 tickets sold — a capacity crowd — the event needed more security than had originally been planned. The fair park called on not only their hired security company but also trained assistants from Jefferson County Emergency Communications as well as general county fair personnel.
Even so, the crowds caused a significant delay in the concert start time. Audience admission was supposed to begin at 7 p.m., and it didn’t open up until around 7:15, Listle said, while the concert itself was delayed from a scheduled start time of 8:30 p.m. until 9:15 p.m.
One more issue that came up at the concert was the lack of beverage options inside the concert area. Only beer was being sold inside that area, while some of the concert attendees were underage or didn’t want to drink alcohol for other reasons.
Listle said that workers in that area did field some complaints, and when someone asked, they provided water for free from a store they had set aside.
There were no incidents among the concertgoers, however, who displayed patience and enthusiasm, she said.
Overall, the weather for the week was great, but on-and-off rain did wind up canceling one event early on in the fair.
“We ended up having to cancel the Badger State Tractor Pull, which was too bad because there are a lot of local people who participate,” Listle said.
With rain affecting the arena where the tractor pull was set to take place, organizers at first delayed the event, then ultimately pulled the plug for safety reasons, she said.
“The conditions just weren’t going to be safe for the competitors,” Listle said.
Various attractions at the fair saw a little less traffic than expected, but others saw more.
The carnival, with amended hours skewed toward the evenings the first couple of days, did great business, the fair park director said.
On Friday and Saturday, there were considerable lines for the rides and for the food vendors, she said.
While there was a little less participation in some of the traditional junior and open class competitions this year due to the compacted sign-up period, these events went off without a hitch, and participants seemed happy to have the opportunity to show their animals or exhibits in person, Listle said.
The same enthusiasm for traditional summer fair activities could also be found in general fair attendees, she said.
“We got a lot of positive comments from attendees, the sponsors, staff, volunteers and the community at large,” Listle said.
“We were happy to be back and it was great to see everyone come together for the fair,” she said.
One event that used to take place during fair week, the Fairest of the Fair competition, was moved a couple of years ago to the fall and spring.
With last year’s fair being virtual, 2020-21 Fairest of the Fair Janelle Wenzel and her court of fair royalty held over their positions for this year and could be seen throughout fair week at numerous activities.
A highlight of the royals’ week was a new creampuff eating contest, Listle said.
And even as the final tallies for 2021 are being figured, work is beginning on the 2022 fair.
Later this week, applications will go out about the 2022 Fairest of the Fair contest. The competition process will start in earnest in the fall, with a new fairest to be named in the spring, Listle said.
In the meantime, Listle invited everyone to mark their calendars for next year’s fair, which will take place July 13-17, 2022.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.