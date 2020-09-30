JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Parks Department has been awarded a grant from the Greater Watertown Area Health Foundation to install a Born Learning Trail.
The Born Learning Trail is a series of 10 interactive signs that offer fun, active learning activities for young children and their families. It helps parents, caregivers and communities create quality engagement opportunities.
The signs will be installed in both English and Spanish translations along the Glacial River Bike Trail in Jefferson.
The trail kits included hardware, and reinforced, full color metal signs as well as a series of stencils which will be used to create the fun interactive part of the project.
The project will be installed by local volunteers Sept. 30, weather permitting.
The parks department said it appreciates the contributions of Goyer Ace Hardware and Lemke Fence.
Anyone interested in helping to install the trail is encouraged to contact Mary Truman at the parks department at 920-674-7260 or jeffcoparks@jeffersoncountywi.gov.
