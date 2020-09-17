JEFFERSON — Jefferson’s common council expressed its willingness Tuesday to work with developers on a project that could bring a three-phase, $24 million dollar, 39-acre senior housing development to the intersection of Reinel Road and Golf Drive along the Jefferson Golf Course.
According to Ikwe Development’s Vice President of Development Nicole Miller, the Bayfield-based firm is already involved in the hotel/gas station/convenience store development on the city’s north side near State Highway 26, as well as development scheduled on the site of the former Jefferson County Highway Department on the east bank of the Rock River south of Puerner Street.
According to Jefferson city officials, Ikwe has the golf course land on which it hopes to develop its senior living complex under contract, but has yet to purchase the property. It is owned by Jim Kuehn.
Miller and her colleagues from Ikwe gave a presentation on plans for the golf course development to the Jefferson Common Council Tuesday evening.
Miller said her firm is well-versed in creating “community” through developing high-quality senior, commercial, residential, and multi-use buildings. It specializes in the operation of senior housing communities, hotels, conversion projects and residential housing.
“We provide practical and profitable methods of development and operations through market research and business expertise,” she said, adding Ikwe insures project success with investor return. “Ikwe Development understands the unique demands of executing a project in a proposed timeframe, while at the same time, focusing on a successful opening launch.”
Miller said this includes fostering the public’s excitement for a new development in their community. She also noted Ikwe traditionally provides the highest level of service to residents and guests.
She said Ikwe’s dedication to the hospitality industry and its clients, along with its ability to deliver results, makes it, a “partner of choice” in the communities it does business.
Miller explained why Jefferson was chosen for the senior living space. She said its location between Madison and Milwaukee, along the Interstate 94 and state Highway 26 corridors made it stand out to Ikwe.
“There are also two business parks in Jefferson, the North and South Industrial Parks, “she said. “The companies located in these parks, along with the other businesses in town, establish employment options for those looking to commute or relocate to Jefferson.”
Miller said Ikwe believes Jefferson has outstanding school systems in both its public and parochial institutions. She added that the educational needs of post-high school students are met by the Fort Atkinson branch of Madison Area Technical College and the University of Wisconsin campuses in Madison and Whitewater.
“These are all conveniently located within easy driving distance,” she said. “This, along with growing employment opportunities, will continue to draw young families to the area and create a generational community.”
Miller said the great need for enhanced and senior living in the community has been determined through market feasibility studies and community feedback. Providing the needed services and housing options to its age 55-plus community members in their hometown, or near their loved ones, is a necessity to keep families of all generations in the city.
According to Miller, the $18 million Phase 1 of the senior housing project will include approximately 77 units with a mix of independent and assisted living with memory care options. She said there will be 14 memory care apartments and a secure garden. There will be approximately 63 apartments with a mix of independent living and assisted living. There will be a common space that includes a community room, private dining area, a pub, library, salon, chapel, theatre and patios.
Phase 2 would include enhanced living townhomes. These would include an active living community for people ages 55 and over. There will be a series of four-plex units, totaling 68 townhomes.
Each apartment in the townhomes would feature two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a basement and two-car garage. They would be 1,200 to 1,400 square-feet, plus the garage.
One model would be built early on with pre-selling occurring in Phase 1. The sale prices, according to Miller, would be $250,000 for what would be called, “inside apartments” and $280,000 for “outside apartments.” The total cost of Phase 2 is estimated at $13.6 million.
Phase 3 would include expansion of the event center and continued lot development. Remaining lots would be developed and project specifics would be determined based on need, as well as City of Jefferson and Jefferson Golf Board feedback. Phase 3 would cost about $3 million.
Miller said there could be 35-45 new jobs created by the overall facility. There could be nine full-time administrative/executive positions; six part-time administrative positions; 14 full-time clinical staff jobs and six part-time clinical positions.
Ikwe said property tax revenue could equal a yearly total of $136,000 to $204,000.
In addition to revenue for area businesses created by those living in the facility, visiting family members could bring money to the city, according to Miller.
She said the continuum of care for people age 55 and over offered by the proposed Jefferson facility would be unlike any other in the area.
Addressing market research Ikwe has conducted, Miller said, based on the characteristics of Jefferson, proximity to other senior housing properties in the surrounding area, and her firm’s knowledge of senior housing draw areas, it is estimated that a senior housing development on the site in Jefferson would attract approximately 70% of its residents from Johnson Creek, Helenville and Jefferson.
“A new senior housing development in Jefferson will draw some residents who are currently living outside the (market research area),” she said. “It is estimated that 30% of the demand for senior housing in the community would come from outside the area, particularly parents of adult children living in the area and seniors living in communities elsewhere in Jefferson County.”
Miller said Ikwe has projected senior living needs in the area to the year 2024, but said her firm is confident that the facility will be of value to the area for decades to come. She said demographics of aging populations might change, but that the facility being proposed could adapt to these changes.
Jefferson City Administrator Tim Freitag said Tax Incremental Financing District boundary concerns must be worked out before the facility could be located, but he said there is at least one potentially viable plan that could make the project possible.
Next steps include the city and Ikwe having more discussions about the project and there will be continuing investigations into options for revising the related TIF District boundary.
Members of the Jefferson Common Council offered favorable comments about the proposed project Tuesday.
Alderman Toby Tully said he felt the plan was a good one, as did Peg Beyer.
Mayor Dale Oppermann said the project, as it is being proposed, could be a good thing for all involved if it is done right. He said the city could benefit, residents of the facility could feel its positive effects, and the golf course and its surrounding businesses could prosper.
“This could be mutually beneficial to all,” he said.
