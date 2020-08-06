The Watertown Public Library is open to the public Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Limit visits to one hour per patron. Stay home if feeling ill.
Practice social distancing. Masks are now required at the library, due to Gov. Tony Evers’ mandate. If one does not have a mask, complimentary masks are available.
Families are asked to limit trips to the library to a single family member if at all possible, in order to reduce the number of people in the building. Children under age 16 must have an adult with them.
Curbside service is available. Place holds on materials, then call the library upon arrival to pick them up. Staff will bring the materials to the vehicle.
Today is the last day one can log reading, creating and engaging for Summer Library Challenge 2020! SuperDraw raffles will be drawn on Saturday and winners will be notified as soon as possible. If one doesn’t have a chance to come in to redeem prize envelope or book before end Friday, they will be available through Aug. 29.
The Garden Tales Farmer’s Market is back in a new location this year, the North First Street parking lot along the river by the fire station. Vendors will be selling raspberries, jams and jellies, salsas, baked goods, kettle corn and lemonade, potatoes, pickles, variety of vegetables and fruits. The market is open Thursdays, from 3 to 6 p.m through Oct. 22. For more information contact Erin M. O’Neill at 920-261-0601.
Bad Joke Wednesday will be updated at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. Each Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. the YouTube Channel posts a new video of a joke that will remain available to watch whenever it is convenient.
Adult story time will be held at 3 p.m. today. Tune into the YouTube Channel to hear an excerpt from a different book. These readings will be from a variety of books, both fiction and nonfiction, poetry, short story or anything in between.
Where in Watertown Family Scavenger Hunts will conclude Aug. 14. Travel through Watertown to find clues, solve the riddle and win a gift card to one of Watertown’s businesses. Pick up a hunt sheet at the library or print a copy from home from the website or Facebook page. One prize per family per hunt while supplies last. Read the clues and then travel to the location and look for a sign in the windows to indicate the answers. Once hunts are completed, bring them to the children’s desk to redeem a prize.!
Back to School bingo starts Monday. Pick up or print from the website a new bingo sheet. There are children’s bingo sheets and teen bingo sheets available. Complete two bingo’s and return the sheet to the children’s room to spin the wheel for a school supply prize. One bingo sheet per child or teen per week. Back to school bingo ends Aug. 30.
Virtual book club for adults is being held. In August the group is reading “How the Garcia Girls Lost Their Accents” by Julia Alvarez. In order to participate, request to join the virtual book club group on Facebook. Written discussion is held throughout the month, and the group will meet via Zoom the last Wednesday of the month at 6 p.m. to discuss the entire book.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.