Former Iron Ridge man found guilty in second degree reckless homicide case

JUNEAU — A former Iron Ridge man was found guilty Tuesday of second-degree reckless homicide in connection to a fatal opioid overdose.
Timothy Sedlmeier, 29, of Mayville pleaded no contest to the reduced felony count after first facing a charge of first-degree reckless homicide in the October 2017 death of Samantha Mattila.
Sedlmeier is facing a maximum prison sentence of 40 years.
According to the criminal complaint, Sedlmeier called 911 around midnight Oct. 24, 2017, after finding Mattila passed out in his bathroom at his Iron Ridge apartment and slumped over the bathtub. He attempted to wake her, but could not.
First responders arrived and administered Narcan nasal spray and attempted CPR.
Sedlmeier said Mattila was a friend and the two had been listening to music. He went to bed around 10 p.m. and saw Mattila heading to the bathroom. He woke up before midnight and found her there.
Sedlmeier allegedly told officers he did not believe Mattila used drugs and that he had a few drinks that night, but she had not. Officials also talked to Mattila’s mother, who told them her daughter said she had been using opiates.
According to the criminal complaint, Sedlmeier agreed to meet with law enforcement a few days later, and he admitted to having a heroin addiction and said he had assumed Mattila was a heroin user as well.
Sedlmeier said Mattila stayed with him two nights and on both nights they traveled to Milwaukee to purchase heroin with the help of another man who drove them there.
Sedlmeier said on the night of her death thathe did not offer Mattila much heroin, but she had become upset earlier and noticed his remaining two lines of heroin were missing after finding her, the complaint stated. Toxicology tests later confirmed that Mattila died of the synthetic opioid Fentanyl.
On Tuesday, Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Brian Pfitzinger ordered a pre-sentence investigation and scheduled Sedlmeier’s sentencing hearing for May 6.
