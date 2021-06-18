Ashippun man enters plea agreement on sexual assault charges

Matthew Courtois

 Contributed

JUNEAU — An Ashippun man charged with assaulting several minors entered into a plea agreement June 11 with Dodge County prosecutors.

Matthew Courtois, 35, entered a no contest plea to one count of repeated sexual assault of a child and one count of first degree child sex assault.

An additional count of repeated sexual assault was dismissed, but read into the court record.

Courtois assaulted three prepubescent children between January and August of 2019, according to a criminal complaint.

When he was confronted by a family member regarding the allegations, Courtois said he had no memory of that ever happening and did not think it occurred. The family member told authorities Courtois has a schizophrenic disorder that is untreated as it is unknown if he is taking medications, the complaint said.

The family member also said Courtois was an alcoholic, but had quit drinking after having adverse reactions when he mixed it with his medications. She said he started drinking again when she moved out. The woman also told detectives Courtois suffered from erectile dysfunction and that it was likely from his medications, according to the criminal complaint.

A pre-sentencing investigation was ordered with a telephone scheduling conference slated for July 27 in Dodge County Circuit Court.

