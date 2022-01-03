David Guckenberger, a Dodge County Board Supervisor, grew up in Appleton and moved to Dodge County in 1990. He said he and his wife don’t ever plan on leaving because the couple love it here.
Guckenberger has his own computer consulting business, which he has been running for nearly 35 years. His background is computer programming and he leverages his programming with his knowledge of business systems, computers and networks to make his business a success.
He and his wife, Debra, have been together for about 45 years, 35 of which they have been married. He said the two were high school sweethearts.
The couple have three grown sons with one in Oakland, another in Atlanta and one in Minneapolis.
Guckenberger is also currently on the Ashippun Town Board.
He said most weekends one can find him playing in the dirt with his tractor or fishing for walleye on Lake Winnebago.
1. Beatles or Rolling Stones? And why?
“Neither. How about Maroon 5? Is that close enough to Mick Jagger and the Stones? It’s not that I can move like Jagger, but I do like a little Sugar once in a while. No, seriously, I find Maroon 5 music relaxing and I enjoy singing along to many of their songs.”
2. Do you play in any Fantasy Football leagues? If so, who is your starting quarterback this week?
“I’ve been playing Fantasy Football for many years now – the Ashippun Slugs named after University of California-Santa Cruz Banana Slugs. I finished dead last in my league and am out of the playoffs. I hate to admit it, but I will be starting Kirk Cousins this week.”
3. What’s worse — no windshield fluid or bad windshield wipers? Which one could you live with during a winter season?
“Bad wipers. I don’t have enough spit to replace windshield fluid so I would rather look through a streaky windshield than a dirty one.”
4. I know you’re a Dodge County Board Supervisor and also very good with numbers and analyzing data, but how did that come to be? Did a teacher or a certain class in school get your focus on numbers?
“I don’t know how that happened. My children are the engineers I am the ‘computer guy.’ I have always enjoyed math in school and it keeps my mind sharp when I try to figure in my head.”
5. When you order a pizza what are your favorite toppings? Also, do you enjoy thin or thick crust?
“Favorite is meat, meat and more meat! Fill it up and top it with cheese. As for crust, keep it thin and crispy so I have more room for the toppings.”
6. What’s your favorite book? Do you read often? If so, how many books in a year?
“I’ve read plenty of books while in college, but I haven’t read a book cover to cover in many years. I do, however, read lots of articles on the internet so I’ll call my laptop my favorite book.”
7. I know you repair computers. What is one common problem you run into in your line of work?
“Really, you think there is a common problem? I think it is my customer’s job to challenge me with new and exciting matters. In reality, the common problem is the person in front of the keyboard needing training. I spend lots of time helping people get the most from their machine.”
8. What’s your drink of choice on a hot summer day? A cold root beer, lemonade or water?
“Great question, but you limited my choices. I don’t drink much alcohol and haven’t consumed beer since high school. My drink of choice is a large glass of ice cold milk. Look at me, living in Wisconsin, the land of milk and cheese disease, do I look like I drink water?”
9. When geese fly one line tends to be longer than the other — do you know why that is?
“This is one of my favorite questions to my son’s friends, especially if they are the engineering type. Being the numbers guy and having studied many flocks of geese flying over Dodge County I can definitively state that the answer is ‘there are more geese on that line.’”
10. What type of music do you enjoy? And do you listen to music while working?
“Pop and pop rock are my preferred genre. I seldom have the opportunity to listen at work but often have Pandora or Spotify running on my phone or laptop when relaxing.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.