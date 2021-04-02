JUNEAU — Following Wednesday’s 4-3 Wisconsin Supreme Court decision indicating Gov. Tony Evers exceeded his powers when he proclaimed multiple state of emergencies for the same occurrence, Dodge County Public Health reminds the citizens of Dodge County this does not mean they should disregard recommendations to continue to protect ourselves, and others, from COVID-19.
Public health professionals and medical experts remain in agreement that safe practices should remain a part of daily lives. “We are all ready for this pandemic to be over,” said Abby Sauer, Dodge County public health officer. “And while the current numbers regarding illness and death associated with COVID-19 continue to give us reason for optimism, we continue to urge all the citizens of Dodge County to remain cautious—even those that have been vaccinated— and to continue practicing good public health, which includes wearing a mask in public places.”
Public health asks that all community members continue to:
• Physically distance at least 6 feet from people with whom you do not live.
• Wear a cloth face mask, unless unable to wear one for medical reasons.
• Wash hands frequently with soap and water, or use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
• Indoors and outdoors, limit social gatherings to 50 people or fewer, with physically distancing and wear face coverings.
• If symptomatic, call a health care provider, get a test, and stay home while awaiting results.
• Cooperate with public health officials if one has tested positive or are a close contact.
The community is encouraged to visit the Dodge County website for latest guidance and resources: www.co.dodge.wi.gov. For general questions, the public may call the Dodge County Public Health COVID-19 hotline at 920-386-4304.
