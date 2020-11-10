Watertown Police are looking suspects in two armed robberies Monday evening in Watertown, according to the Watertown Police Department Facebook page.
The suspects, who appear by surveillance videos, to be two men, allegedly robbed the Speedway station at 104 N. Church St, and the Pick 'n Save, 624 S. Church St., and then stole a car at Kwik Trip, 1731 Church St., the Facebook posting said.
Officers believe all incidents are connected, given the time frame and vehicle and suspect descriptions. The first incident was reported at 7:05p.m., the second at 8:31 p.m. and and the stolen car shortly after the second incident, according to police.
A vehicle involved in all incidents was left in the area of River Drive at Boomer Street That vehicle was reported as stolen out of Milwaukee. The vehicle is currently being held for evidence, police said.
Based on the K-9 tracking and witness statements, police said the suspects all got into the vehicle that was stolen from 1731 S. Church St. That vehicle is described as a black 2012 Hyundai Sonata with Wisconsin license plate 960-LKT. The vehicle has a grey Beats sticker on the lower left of the rear window and possibly a burned out tail light.
Contact the Watertown Police Department at 920-261-6660 if you have any information that may lead to their arrest.
