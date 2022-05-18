Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Monday at 1:44 a.m. to the 200 block of Oak Hill Court for a male.

— Monday at 6:52 a.m. to the 1200 block of Riverview Lane for a female.

— Monday at 7:55 a.m. to the 1100 block of Boughton Street for a female who was treated, but not transported.

— Monday at 9:23 a.m. to the 300 block of Union Street for a female.

— Monday at 9:45 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a female.

— Monday at 12:22 p.m. to the 600 block of Main Street for a female.

— Monday at 3:07 p.m. to the 1100 block of Lisbon Street for a male.

— Monday at 7:43 p.m. to the 1400 block of Oconomowoc Parkway, Oconomowoc, for an EMS standby.

— Monday at 8:32 p.m. to the 100 block of Jones Street for a female who was treated, but not transported.

— Monday at 8:36 p.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a female.

Unless otherwise noted, all were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

