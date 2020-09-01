Watertown Street Superintendent Randy Franks recently resigned from his city position and returned to the private sector.

“He did, he resigned and is headed back to the private sector,” Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland said Monday. “The city is thankful for Randy’s service to our community; and I am appreciative of his willingness to help move forward big topics like weekly recycling. We wish him the best as he moves onto his next chapter.”

Franks was hired in July 2015 to fill the assistant street superintendent position and was later promoted. He came to Watertown with 30 years of experience. He spent his first 15 years in the private sector in the sewer and water business, and another 15 years in the public sector as a supervisor for Jefferson, Grant and Dodge counties.

Franks last day with Watertown was Aug. 25.

McFarland said the city plans to fill the vacancy, but no timeline has been set.

A call to Franks was not returned Monday afternoon.

