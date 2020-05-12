WATERLOO — With the exception of a no vote by Alderman Ron Griffin, the Waterloo Common Council approved a contract agreement with Associated Appraisal Consultants Inc. for 2020 and 2021 exterior-only property revaluation services and an additional data mailer outlining interior revaluation services during Thursday’s regular council meeting.
Two revaluation service options were presented to the council by Mark Brown, president of Associated Appraisals Consultants, with the first option outlining an exterior-only revaluation at a cost of $49,600 and the second option outlining both an interior and exterior revaluation at a cost of $54,100.
“Budget wise we have $48,000 planned — money from this year and next year and that was basically an estimate. This has been a rolling project for several years now,” Mayor Jeni Quimby said in regards to the property revaluation options.
“There’s different kinds of revaluations you can do and the typical full revaluation where we go to each property, we’ll have to do an interior inspection and we’ll do a walk through. Then we’ll check the exterior measurements,” Brown said.
There are existing records for each property and annual maintenance work, permits and interior information are verified during the revaluation process.
“Why would we want to do an exterior-only as it’s been so long since we have done them? I guess I don’t see the purpose of that,” Alderman Tim Thomas said in regards to the proposed exterior-only revaluation option.
The exterior-only revaluation option was presented due to the current coronavirus pandemic and the unknown comfort level property owners would have with individuals entering their property establishments for interior revaluations.
“The reason I had given Mo (Hansen) the option of the exterior-only was just in light of everything that’s happening. The cooperation of an interior inspection with us going door to door (and) walking through homes . . . if I had a crystal ball, would I’d say that’s something everyone is going to be gung ho for next year? I don’t know,” Brown said.
The proposed revaluation services would be for the 2021 assessment year and would begin in September of this year and conclude in the April to June 2021 time frame.
“Considering the state of affairs at this point in time and the cost of the re-inspection, would we be better off putting this off for another year until we see how things settle out?” Thomas asked.
Alderwoman Jeanette Petts also expressed her concerns with the comfort level property owners will be at in September with allowing interior revaluations to take place within their homes and questioned if it might be better to hold off on them until at least May 2021.
Typically there is a 60 to 70 percent entrance rate for interior revaluations, but those percentages may not look the same in light of the current coronavirus pandemic.
Quimby noted that $24,000 has been set aside for revaluation services this year and the second amount could be budgeted for next year if the services were to be delayed.
“I’m not aware of when the last revaluation was done. Your records are probably old and statutorily the state of Wisconsin requires you to keep your assessments within 10 percent of the market value based once in a four year period. 2020 will be your second year out of that compliance. You are still going to have two more years before the state will send you a letter saying that you have been out (of compliance),” Brown said in regards to a possible revaluation services delay.
Brown also noted that the city of Waterloo’s medium sale difference is 82 percent, which is considered lower than the market value. Revaluation services would correct and reestablish some equity within the assessment process.
“It’s not hard fast that it (the revaluation) has to be every 10 years, but it’s really more about the compliance before the state checks in and makes you do it,” Quimby said noting the last city of Waterloo revaluation took place in 2002.
Another alternative would be to conduct an interior revaluation via a data mailer that would be sent to property owners. The data mailer would enable property owners to provide feedback or information and answer questions regarding their property without an actual interior revaluation taking place.
The proposed data mailer would not be included in the external-only revaluation quote and Quimby asked what the typical percentage of return is on completed data mailers.
Brown noted that if data mailers were used, this would be the first time they have been used in a long time as usually an actual interior revaluation takes place without a completed survey requirement.
The proposed data mailer would be user-friendly with a letter stating what the revaluation entails and a return envelope. Information on how to complete the data mailer electronically would also be included in the letter. The city of Waterloo would be responsible for all postage costs involved with the data mailers.
Brown explained that when an interior revaluation takes place, a general letter is mailed to all property owners outlining the inspection. If a property owners in not home or does not return phone calls regarding a missed interior revaluation, a second letter would then be mailed out. With exterior-only revaluations, typically only one general letter is mailed to all property owners explaining the inspection.
If the city of Waterloo were to remain at a non-compliance stance with the revaluation by 10 percent in 2022, 2023 would be considered the “training year” for completing the revaluation. If the revaluation is not completed in 2026, a state-ordered reassessment will be issued for 2027. The state-ordered reassessment would could cost the city of Waterloo three to four times more than anticipated due to revenue costs and a state-appointed assessor.
In other business, the council approved a conditional use permit amendment application for the construction of the St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church fellowship hall.
The project consists of razing an existing garage, pouring concrete and asphalt and the placement of gable ends between the church and school to allow for the construction of the fellowship building. The construction project will also consist of replicating some of the brick work on the school and church along with glass work.
Approximately 6,500 square feet will consist of a porous area that does not allow storm water to drain through, but no special modifications will apply at this time. Any additional add-ons to the church would require a storm water completion approval in the future.
Financing for the project has been completed and construction is slated to begin after all state permits are approved. The project is estimated to be completed in December of this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.