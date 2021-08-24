TRENTON — One person was killed and two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday night in the Town of Trenton.
Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt reported an SUV was eastbound at 7:33 p.m. on County Highway C while a northbound car on Jersey Road failed to stop for the stop sign and collided with the SUV in the intersection.
The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dodge County medical examiner.
A passenger in the car was transported by Flight for Life to the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison.
The driver, who was the lone occupant in the SUV, was also injured and was taken to Waupun Memorial Hospital.
The names of those involved in the crash were not released Monday.
Schmidt said County Highway C was closed for more than three-and-a-half hours while the crash was investigated.
The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Dodge County medical examiner. Assisting at the scene were the Beaver Dam Fire Department, Beaver Dam paramedics, Flight for Life, LifeStar EMS, the Dodge County chaplain, Randolph police and the Dodge County Emergency Response Team.
