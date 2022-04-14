Several awards were presented during the SkillsUSA Wisconsin State Leadership and Skills Conference held at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison and Madison Area Technical College earlier this month.
The 49th annual event featured more than 1,100 middle and high school students participating in over 80 skilled and technical trades competitions.
Gold winners in the competition will advance to compete in the National SkillsUSA Championships, June 20-24 in Atlanta, Ga.
For Watertown High School, the following students were award recipients:
• Automated Manufacturing Technology — High School (Team) — Silver: Tyler Johnston, Dylan Geske, and Caden Rothschadl
• Chapter Display — High School (Team) — Gold: Rebecca Leis, Madison Peters, and Emma Novotny
• Opening and Closing Ceremonies — High School (Team) — Gold: Leysa Miner, Teagan McGuire, Nathaniel Kilps, William Wrolstad, Hayden Leonard, Christian Zastrow, and Devin McGuire
• Teamworks — High School (Team) — Bronze: Rebecca Leis, Gabe Domer, Brandon Boyd, and Nick Tracy
• Urban Search & Rescue (Robo Rescue Challenge) — High School (Team) — Gold: Devin McGuire and James Walker; Silver: William Wrolstad and Jackson Barta
For Riverside Middle School in Watertown, the following students were award recipients:
• 3D Printing and Design — Middle School – Gold: Caleb Domer
• CO2 Dragster — Middle School — Silver: Ryan Schlatter
• Extemporaneous Speaking — Middle School- Gold: Ezra Smith
• Job Interview — Middle School — Silver: Ryan Schlatter
• Job Skill Demonstration Open — Middle School — Gold: Nathan Nemeth
• Team Engineering Challenge — Middle School (Team) — Bronze: Dexter Haversack, Caden Tolliver, and Ezra Smith
Dodgeland students honored included:
• Job Skill Demonstration Open — High School — Silver: Vincent Klecker
• Promotional Bulletin Board — High School (Team) — Bronze: Mallory Kohn, Lisa Perez, and Isabella Albert
Jefferson student honored was:
• Power Equipment Technology — High School- Gold: Brian Siegler
Founded in 1973, SkillsUSA Wisconsin, with more than 2,500 members in over 180 chapters, is a partnership of students, teachers, and industry representatives working together to ensure America has the skilled work force needed to stay competitive. The diverse talent pipeline covers 130 trades, technical, and skilled service occupations, the majority science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) related.
Programs are integrated into career and technical education through a framework of personal, workplace, and technical skills grounded in academics. SkillsUSA also offers technical skill assessments and other workplace credentials.
