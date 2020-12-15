JEFFERSON — The monthly bunco and scrunch meal program will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28, with the scrunch meal served safely afterwards at the Jefferson Senior Center, 859 Collins Road.
The cost is $15. Final sign up is Wednesday. Bunco is an easy dice game. Persons with the most buncos get $10 (prize split if tied). Scrunch meal is Towne Inn pizza.
The senior center has holiday card money holders for $1 each.
Senior center and Meals on Wheels program will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 24 and Friday, Dec. 25.
Exercise classes are held on Monday, Tuesday and Fridays are 9 a.m. There is no cost. There are no classes on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, 2021. There is also walking inside the great room or outside when not slippery. Everyone must wear a face mask.
Wahoo will be played at 1 p.m. Monday. Everyone gets their own playing pieces and cards. Participants stay socially distanced and everyone must wear a mask.
Foot care appointments will be held on Thursday, Jan. 14. Cost is $15. Call for an appointment.
Book discussion group will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 19. The book that will be discussed will be "One for the Money” by Janet Evanovich. If one can not make the group, but would like to call in and be a part, contact the senior center for the conference call number.
