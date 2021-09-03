Watertown Fire Department
EMS calls: Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Wednesday at 10:59 a.m. to the N500 block of Hancock Street in Lebanon for a female; no treat, no transport.
— Wednesday at 12:47 p.m. to the 500 Block of Carl Schurz Drive for a female.
— Wednesday at 6:24 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.
— Thursday at 1:17 p.m. to the 500 block of Mary Knoll Lane for a male as a lift assist.
— Thursday at 4:56 p.m. to Western and Concord for a female.
— Thursday at 6:41 p.m. to the 400 block of East Main Street for a male.
Unless otherwise noted, all were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Fire call: Firefighters responded to the following location:
— Wednesday at 3:08 p.m. to the 200 block of East Division Street for a burn complaint.
