The Watertown Unified School District was honored by the Wisconsin School Public Relations Association with a Spectrum Award of Excellence for their Welcome to Watertown video and an Award of Merit for their WUSD COVID-19 Safety Plan for its work in school communications.
Spectrum Awards recognize high-quality public relations efforts produced by or on behalf of Wisconsin school districts.
This year, this statewide competition honored 52 school districts with awards.
“The work submitted by the Spectrum Award winners is a testament to the importance of school communications and community engagement,” said WSPRA President Tracy Habisch-Ahlin. “This year of COVID has highlighted the critical role communication professionals play in education. The award winners demonstrate how schools and communities serve the needs of our children best when they work together to understand educational priorities and needs.”
WSPRA’s Spectrum Awards are judged by members of other school public relations associations throughout the United States, including from Illinois, North Dakota, Minnesota, Michigan, Iowa, New York, Texas, Alabama, Arizona, and South Carolina. All entries were judged on a 30-point scale in six areas: goals and objectives, research and planning, execution and evaluation, results, language, and design.
The Wisconsin School Public Relations Association is a professional association representing schools, school districts, educational associations, consulting agencies and organizations. The theme for the 2021 conference was “From CRISIS to CALM — How to Hit the Reset Button After the Pandemic.”
WSPRA is a state affiliate of the National School Public Relations Association.
The mission of WSPRA is to expand the capacity of its members to provide effective communication management for the purpose of strengthening educational opportunities for all students.
