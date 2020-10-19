HUSTISFORD — The Hustisford School District Board of Education is seeking applicants for a vacant at-large seat on the school board. Jay Behnke resigned his board position on Oct. 11.
The school board is asking for letters of interest from individuals who would like to be considered for this appointment, which will run rom approximately November 2020 through April 2021.
This at-large seat will be up for election in the spring of 2021 and will only be a one-year appointment due to the seat being up for re-election in spring 2022.
To be considered by the school board for this opening a person must be a resident of the Hustisford School District and at least 18 years of age.
Applicants can be from any part of the district; this position is not specific as are others that define rural or village.
Anyone interested in an appointment to the board should write a letter of interest by 3:30 p.m. Oct. 23.
Include your name, address, a brief statement about why you would want to be a board member, along with any background information, qualifications, interests, and the skills/knowledge that will benefit students and taxpayers.
Please send the letter of interest to:
John Bohonek
Board President
Hustisford School District
845 South Lake Street P.O. Box 326
Hustisford, WI 53034
