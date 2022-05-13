For the Record By Steve Sharp steves@wdtimes.com Steve Sharp Author email May 13, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Watertown Fire DepartmentEmergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:— Wednesday at 9:32 a.m. to N7900 County Highway A for a male.— Wednesday at 10:28 a.m. to the 1100 block of Hoard Street for a female who was treated, but not transported.— Wednesday at 1:59 p.m. to the 200 block of East Arcade Avenue for a male.— Wednesday at 2:16 p.m. to the intersection of South Church and Bernard streets for a motor vehicle crash with no injuries.— Wednesday at 2:16 p.m. to the 700 block of O’Connel Street for a lift assist.— Wednesday at 2:31 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.— Wednesday at 2:32 p.m. for an EMS request.— Wednesday at 5:21 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.— Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. to the 100 block of Homestead Lane, but there was no treatment or transport.— Wednesday at 8:05 p.m. to the 1200 block of Douglas Avenue for a female.— Wednesday at 9:04 p.m. to the 700 block of South 10th Street for a lift assist.Unless otherwise noted, all were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.Fire calls — Firefighters responded to the following locations:— Wednesday at 12:59 a.m. to the 1200 block of Allerman Drive for a fire alarm.— Wednesday at 6:40 a.m. to the 800 block of Endeavour Drive for a fire alarm.— Wednesday at 9:07 a.m. to the intersection of North Church and Green Street for an animal rescue.— Wednesday at 10:02 a.m. to the 800 block of South 12th Street for a fire alarm.— Wednesday at 8:49 p.m. to the 700 block of South 10th Street for a structure fire. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Steve Sharp Author email Follow Steve Sharp Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Curtain finally closing on local, family run store Man injured in tractor accident New Elias Inn owners wanted “to do it right" and open this month Woman in city chase pondering pleas Watertown narrows down locations for new fire station Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 5-13
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.