Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Wednesday at 9:32 a.m. to N7900 County Highway A for a male.

— Wednesday at 10:28 a.m. to the 1100 block of Hoard Street for a female who was treated, but not transported.

— Wednesday at 1:59 p.m. to the 200 block of East Arcade Avenue for a male.

— Wednesday at 2:16 p.m. to the intersection of South Church and Bernard streets for a motor vehicle crash with no injuries.

— Wednesday at 2:16 p.m. to the 700 block of O’Connel Street for a lift assist.

— Wednesday at 2:31 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.

— Wednesday at 2:32 p.m. for an EMS request.

— Wednesday at 5:21 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.

— Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. to the 100 block of Homestead Lane, but there was no treatment or transport.

— Wednesday at 8:05 p.m. to the 1200 block of Douglas Avenue for a female.

— Wednesday at 9:04 p.m. to the 700 block of South 10th Street for a lift assist.

Unless otherwise noted, all were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

Fire calls — Firefighters responded to the following locations:

— Wednesday at 12:59 a.m. to the 1200 block of Allerman Drive for a fire alarm.

— Wednesday at 6:40 a.m. to the 800 block of Endeavour Drive for a fire alarm.

— Wednesday at 9:07 a.m. to the intersection of North Church and Green Street for an animal rescue.

— Wednesday at 10:02 a.m. to the 800 block of South 12th Street for a fire alarm.

— Wednesday at 8:49 p.m. to the 700 block of South 10th Street for a structure fire.

