Watertown community leaders and major donors gathered at 1 West Main St. in Watertown Saturday to break ground on the city’s new $4.5 million Town Square.
Among the honored guests were Barton and Laura Bentzin who, through the Bentzin Family Foundation, donated $1 million to secure naming rights for the Town Square.
When work is completed, the area will be known as the Bentzin Family Town Square.
The goal of the Bentzin family Town Square is to serve as a catalyst for economic activity by bringing people to the downtown. The vision is to create a world-class, open-air gathering space for all people to enjoy.
“I am certain that my grandfather [Mike] and grandmother Joy are looking down on today’s ceremony with immense pride and satisfaction in the future that this park holds for the Watertown community. …We are confident that this gift will continue this legacy and be the cornerstone of the main street downtown area’s future,” said Barton Bentzin. “In the spirit of the Bentzin’s family’s commitment to the Watertown community, to the city they loved fiercely we officially dedicate this land to the people of Watertown. …I give you the Bentzin Family Town Square,” Bentzin concluded.
Barton told the crowd of more than a 100 that his family arrived in Watertown in the early 1860s. “My family is excited to honor the past, present and future of Watertown,” he said.
Most city residents remember the family name from the Bentzin’s Red Bell Market which, from the early 1900s to 1963, was located on what is now Sharp Corner Park. The owner was A. E. “Mike” Bentzin. Along with running the store, he was the local Blatz beer distributor.
A. E. “Mike” Bentzin was elected mayor of Watertown in 1967, holding the position until 1969 and was a member of the Watertown School District Board of Education from 1952 to 1960, serving as president from 1959-1960.
Former Mayor John David said the Town Square “will be a dramatic thing,” pointing out the Rock River to the east of the site. “An asset is flowing by us right now,” he said pointing to the river. “I think a lot of good things will be happening in the future.
Rob Marchant, chairman of the Watertown Redevelopment Authority, said “Today is more than a groundbreaking. …We are here today as a result of a belief in what was once unimaginable is joined with a commitment of collaboration and a roll up your sleeves can-do attitude.
“I will always think of this square as a monument to collaboration and what can get done when people really work together.”
After thanking many people and donors, Marchant offered special thanks to the former owners of the properties that stood on the Town Square land.
Also introduced at the ceremony was first-grade student Henry Gates, winner of the Town Square writing/art contest. Representing Watertown’s next generation who told the crowd he was, “excited to go play at the splash pad with his family and friends.”
Presentations ended with remarks from Mayor Emily McFarland. “Thank you to the city for believing in us, for challenging us, and for doubting us. Your doubt and your support inspired us to produce this incredible space. This community asset and this regional attraction would not be possible without your confidence in it and your heart to support it. The Bentzin Family Town Square is part of our economic development strategy. Place making creating spaces where people want to be, draws people into our city.
“The more people we have in our city, the more people we have in our labor pool, the more children attend our schools, the more visitors who contribute to our local economy.”
To date, the Bentzin Family Town Square has been the catalyst for T. Wall Enterprises LLC to invest $19 million in building a 90-unit mixed-use complex adjacent to the square. In addition, Alex Allon, executive director of the RDA reported an uptick in recent purchases including the historic Masonic Temple building for $600,000 and a historic building in the third block of Main Street for $300,000 are a direct result of Watertown’s investment in building the Bentzin Family Town Square.
In addition, two local organizations have already donated $300,000 towards Town Square programming and operations in order to bring more economic activity to downtown businesses.
Also joining the festivities were State Sen. Jagler, R-Watertown, and Scott Hoffmann, Fisher Barton CEO representing the Wilke Family gift to name the Fisher Barton Performance Plaza.
