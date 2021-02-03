MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers with Wisconsin Insurance Commissioner Mark Afable announced HealthCare.gov will be re-opening for Americans to enroll in health insurance coverage beginning Feb. 15 through May 15 following an announcement from the Biden Administration last week.
Wisconsin residents who missed either the original enrollment deadline or their first payment for their enrolled plan, have another opportunity to sign up. People who are already enrolled also have another chance to review their plan to make sure it still meets their coverage needs.
“Ensuring that every Wisconsinite has affordable, accessible healthcare coverage is critical not only now as we continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic but as we move forward to recover from the pandemic and get Wisconsinites back to work,” said Evers. “I am appreciative to President Biden and the many advocates for making it possible for more Wisconsinites to get covered this year.”
This announcement comes after advocates pushed for greater access to healthcare coverage in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. In December, Afable joined commissioners across the country in sending a letter to then President-elect Biden requesting a new enrollment period.
“This is great news for folks in Wisconsin,” said Afable. “If you missed your opportunity to enroll last fall, you now have another chance to get affordable health insurance for you or your family. You may also still qualify for tax credits that could keep your monthly premiums low.
“Since we are only two weeks away, now is the time to help us spread the word and make sure everyone knows they can enroll in quality health coverage starting Feb. 15,” Afable said.
Most people on a HealthCare.gov plan qualify for financial help that lowers their monthly payment. People who would like to know if they qualify can call 2-1-1 or visit WisCovered.com to find free help. These people can help one understand coverage, simplify the enrollment process, and help one select a plan that fits a family and budget.
