Working as the City of Watertown’s IT coordinator is a difficult position to hold because there is always some device deserving of attention.
Enter Steven Draeger.
If “PC load letter” appears on the printer or there is a problem with a computer, monitor or mouse, Draeger gets the call.
Draeger has lived his entire childhood in Watertown. He attended Watertown High School and graduated in 2003. He took a few years off but then went back to school in 2007 where he attended the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and graduated in 2011.
Soon after, he was in Waukesha for some time and then went onto Lake Mills, but he wanted to try to get a job in Watertown. By his good fortune, he was able to find a position with the City of Watertown in November 2020. He chose IT as a career because he has always loved technology and fixing things.
He received his first computer in 1996 and spent countless hours on it. In 2002, he held an IT internship with the Watertown Regional Medical Hospital. Draeger knew he wanted to do something in the IT field and now he is as the City of Watertown’s IT coordinator, where his position ranges from fixing a stubborn printer that might not work to managing the city’s IT budget.
Draeger said there is never a dull day in his position. Plus, he gets more than his daily requirement of steps by walking from one city building to the next.
1. Ever encounter an IT problem that was difficult to solve, but you stuck to it and found the answer to resolve the problem?
“I have had the most issues with wireless devices, such as WiFi and mice and keyboard combos, etc. They seem to work just enough but they are often the biggest headaches.”
2. With computers so prevalent in the workplace are you constantly on the go?
“I am constantly running around. As soon as I sit down, I often have to get back up to look at the next issue some place.”
3. What is the most common computer question you encounter in the workplace?
“It seems at every job I held email seems to have the most issues because so many people depend on it countless times in a workday. Issues can consist of the email not receiving messages because they’re blocked or the Microsoft Outlook email calendar is not working properly.”
4. What’s an easy fix for you but often comes up as problem on city computers?
“Printers. They are so picky about printing. Often times, it’s a silly and easy solution that the user might overlook, such as the printer is out of paper or the paper was put in the printer wrong.”
5. Favorite video game as a child? Favorite video game today?
“I really enjoyed ‘Aladdin’ for Super Nintendo as a child. As an adult, I enjoy ‘Grand Theft Auto’ or other car games, but it’s rare I have time to play any (games).”
6. Do you own any of the PlayStation game consoles? If so, which one? And did you have Atari growing up?
“I currently own a Nintendo WII and an Xbox. As a child I had an Atari, Nintendo and Super Nintendo.”
7. Do you listen to music while you work? If so, what kind of music do you enjoy?
“I will listen to local radio stations or stream the news on my computer as background sound. I am open to any kind of music as long as it sounds good.”
8. Beatles or Rolling Stones? And why?
“I have always been a Beatles fan. I like the Beatles because I use to play their records on an old record player my parents had and I enjoyed the music.”
9. What type of computer do you have?
“I have a Dell Latitude laptop.”
10. After working on computers at work all day do you find yourself doing the same on your family or relative’s computers?
“I prefer to not work on any form of technology equipment outside of work unless I am getting paid or unless someone makes me a really good dessert.”
