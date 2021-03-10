IXONIA — Sixty degrees with a near-blinding morning sun shining on some of the first robins of 2021 made it easy to be optimistic about life, in general, Tuesday.
Mark Ebert, proprietor of Ebert’s Greenhouse Village in Ixonia, however, had a more specific reason to be hopeful.
His plans for a small, but significant expansion of his greenhouse complex at W1795 Fox Road was met with zero opposition from the Ixonia Town Board Monday night. In fact, town fathers went so far as to give permission, via a conditional use permit, for Ebert to undertake a second limited expansion in coming years.
All that remains to be done now is for Ebert to convince the Jefferson County Planning and Zoning committee that he has a good idea slated for his 55-acre property.
With the approval of the town board Monday, Ebert moves closer to being able to add a 6,600 square-foot greenhouse on the east side of the existing complex as part of his two-stage plan.
Ebert’s was established in Ixonia in 1975 as a vegetable-growing operation. It became a specialty flower-growing business in 1990 under the guidance of brothers Ron and Mark Ebert. Ebert’s has since blossomed into having a reputation as a regional destination greenhouse business serving southern Wisconsin.
While working in shorts and a t-shirt Tuesday in his warm, humid, sun-drenched greenhouse complex Tuesday, Ebert explained why he wants to expand the business.
It isn’t the size of the expansion as much as it is the necessity of it, that makes it important to him and his staff, he said.
It involves three factors — the need to have more space for cash registers, bathrooms and eventually, perhaps a small kitchen, to accommodate thousands of gardeners who throng to Ebert’s each year from its opening April 15 through mid-June. The addition of general shelter for customers from April showers would also be part of the improvements.
“Right now, I’ll just say we are hopeful that this will happen,” Ebert said, in light of the fact that county approval is pending. “We have a great need for this between April 15 and June 15. We have many customers who are left standing outside, because, right now, we have six cash registers that are in tents.”
A year or two after his cash registers and checkout lines find more permanent locations and shelter, Ebert said bathroom facilities might be added as part of a renovation of the existing store.
“We have a lot of porta potties that are used in the spring right now,” he said, adding it would be nice for the renovation to allow expansion for a kitchen that would serve simple fare, such as coffee and sandwiches.
“But we do need the bathrooms and those could come in a year or two,” Ebert said.
The Ixonia Town Plan Commission passed Ebert’s requests unanimously and the town board on Monday approved both phases of his proposal, allowing Ebert to fast-track future plans if he wants to.
“We thought this was a good plan,” said Ixonia Town Chairman Perry Goetsch.
