JUNEAU — A 70-year-old Pardeeville man was charged Monday with burglarizing a Town of Ashippun property.
Bert Lietzow is facing one felony county of burglary of a building or dwelling. If convicted, he faces a $25,000 fine and 12 1/2 years in prison.
In June, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a property on County Road P in the Town of Ashippun for a burglary complaint.
According to the criminal complaint, the property owners reported they noticed a Ford F-150 parked outside their land, which housed several vacant buildings. They confronted the suspect as he exited a farmhouse and asked him why he was there and the man told them he was looking around. Then he got in his truck and drove off. The property owners reported $200 damage to the home’s door frame and a missing antique drying rack, the complaint stated. The property owners were also able to give deputies the vehicle’s license plate number, which was allegedly Lietzow’s truck.
When deputies questioned Lietzow, he allegedly admitted he was at the property looking and said, “Well, I was looking for some barn wood and I saw this broken-down barn, and I just drove in.” He denied entering any buildings or taking anything. The property owners told deputies they had not given anyone permission to be on their property or remove anything from it. A deputy had taken photos of Lietzow’s truck and in the photograph there is an antique drying rack in the bed of Lietzow’s truck.
Lietzow has an initial appearance scheduled for Oct. 5 in Dodge County Circuit Court.
