Spring break family bingo — Each participant will receive one bingo packet. Participants may play 10 rounds. Refreshments will be available. Prizes will be awarded during each bingo round. Event is March 29 at 1 p.m. at the Watertown Senior and Community Center. Entrance fee of $3 per participant. Pre-registration for this event is required by March 28 at noon.
Learn magic with Glen Gerard — Professional magician Glen Gerard teaches stunning magic tricks that you can perform with items around the home. Students will learn sleight of hand, misdirection and showmanship. Fool your friends and family with magic and be a hit at any event. Glen Gerard has performed on cruise ships and in both Branson, Missouri and Las Vegas, Nevada. Takes place on Wednesday, March 30 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Watertown Senior and Community Center and is for ages 9 through adult. Fee is $15. Pre-registration is required.
Youth baseball/girls fast pitch softball registration — Watertown Parks & Recreation Department provides kids ages 5 to 14 the opportunity to participate in summer baseball and girls fast pitch softball. Players of all skill levels are encouraged to participate. Registration deadline is April 4.
Family fun day — Families will enjoy a variety of activities and have fun playing inside together during this time off from school. Come to the city’s Fitness Center and play some corn hole, participate in relay races and enjoy a variety of other fun games. The event is April 1 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Watertown Senior and Community Center. There is no fee for this event. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged.
Adult summer softball leagues — The department is currently accepting team registration for its Adult Summer Softball Leagues. Continental and EZ Pace Leagues are on Monday nights, May through August. Deadline to submit team fees and rosters is April 18.
Spring canvas creation — Wendy McDonnell of Set Apart Art will be the instructor as she takes participants step by step through the process of completing this 12 by 16-inch beautiful, spring acrylic painting. Pre-registration is required. Class will be held on April 30 at 1 p.m. Cost is $28 per person.
Rock River Day Camp — Calling all 4K through fifth grade graduates. Experience a camp adventure in your own back yard — Riverside Park. This year’s program offers week-long sessions of safe fun. Some of the excitement includes arts and crafts, sports, drama, music, nature study, and more. Cost is $100/week. Extended care available for $25/week. Late fee of $10/week if not paid on time.
Rock River Day Camp Junior Leaders — Becoming a junior leader allows kids to still be a part of camp while learning responsibility and team-building skills. Junior leaders support day camp staff and assist with activities and events. Kids who have completed sixth through eigth grades are eligible. Cost is $75/week.
Cardio kickboxing — Classes are for participants ages 18 and older. Thursday mornings, April 7, 14, 21, and 28 from 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. All classes will be held at the Watertown Senior and Community Center in the Fitness Center. Fee is $30/city residents or $45/non-city residents, or drop-in fee of $10 per class.
We’re on Facebook — Check out our Facebook page, Watertown Park and Rec Dept., for all programs and events, as well as updates and cancellations.
Registration — Many classes and courses require registration at the Watertown Park and Recreation Department. For online registration go to https://watertownwi.recdesk.com. For in-person registration, visit the Park and Recreation Department Office at 514 S. First St. Check the Facebook page (Watertown Park and Rec Dept) in case of cancellations. See the current city COVID-19 guidelines for vaccinated/non-vaccinated people.
