JUNEAU — When it comes to fairness in employee evaluations it looks like Dodge County has some work to do.
McGrath Human Resources Group surveyed 468 employees and found many them of had “issues” with Dodge County’s merit performance evaluation system.
Victoria McGrath of McGrath Human Resources Group in Wonder Lake, Ill., recently reported to a joint meeting of the county’s finance and highway committees and presented its survey results, which found employees seeing inconsistent evaluations and no meaningful feedback given to them.
Dodge County hired McGrath Human Resources Group in December at a cost of $92,985 to conduct a comprehensive compensation, classification and benefits analysis for all county jobs. Funds totaling $100,000 included the project from the Human Resources Department’s 2020 budget.
McGrath began its study of the county’s compensation and benefits in January and will present its final report to the county board Aug. 18.
“There was also significant concern from employees where benefits were concerned with their health insurance and decreases in premiums and health savings account funding,” she said.
McGrath spoke with the county’s administration on withholding merit increases in 2021, completing all job description updates this year, and updating performance evaluations and training in 2021.
She also presented a compensation change program where the county’s approximately 950 employees could “buy” other benefits in lieu of pay increases, which is conceptual at this time. McGrath said an annual benefits election would take place on the possible compensation change, if it were approved by the county. She said employees could take up to 2% of their wages or up to 40 hours of extra time off a year. McGrath said employees should also be able to take classes to help them within their positions where Dodge County funds 5% of the cost for professional development courses.
Another item McGrath included under the compensation change program include Dodge County paying up to 5% of an employee’s student loan obligations.
McGrath also provided some benefit recommendations, such as maintaining health insurance and contributions to an employee’s health savings accounts. She also asked the county to revisit how its part-time employee coverage is calculated.
She said Dodge County should align vacation accrual with earlier years of service or introduce a paid-time-off program that will include an extended leave bank and short-term disability with no financial loss to the employee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.