NEOSHO — Three candidates are vying for two trustee positions on the Neosho Village Board. The candidates include incumbents Elizabeth Densmore and Mike Weynand, who are pitting themselves against newcomer Jim Villwock April 6. Voters will select the two candidates when they go to the polls for the general election.
Elizabeth Densmore
Densmore, 113 Rubicon St., Neosho, has lived in the village for five years. She holds a master’s degree in business administration and project management. She is also Green Belt Six Sigma certified (for individuals who are interested in the continuous improvement and waste reduction and work experience in any supply chain or business management). She also holds a project management professional certification. She has served as a village trustee for two years.
Her statement of candidacy reads:
“It has been an honor serving the village the last two years and I am running for reelection. My experience as a project manager working for a large manufacturing organization provides experience in managing costs, planning for future projects, dealing with people and challenging situations. My goal is to continue making improvements in the village keeping in mind budgetary restraints.”
Jim Villwock
Villwock, 103 Marilane Drive, Neosho, has resided in the village since 1980. He is married to his wife, Holly. He graduated in 1965 from Mayville High School. He also graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a bachelor’s degree in geology.
His statement of candidacy reads:
“(I am) seeking the position to bring a new background of experience from the business world to local politics in Neosho. Many years in manufacturing and sales of food products and equipment have instilled the need for common sense and practical answers when making political decisions for the best interest of the people of Neosho. We have been fortunate to add new blood to the current slate of trustees and I would seek to continue that movement.”
Mike Weynand
Weynand has lived in the Village of Neosho for more than 45 years. He is married to Mary. He served four terms as Neosho village president and eight terms as a Neosho village trustee.
His statement of candidacy reads:
“During my 12 terms as a village officer, I have been able to work to not only maintain the quality of the community, but to improve it through our ‘Community Pride — Community Wide’ program with improvements to our park system, dam, provided our volunteer fire and rescue department with additional space to house the equipment, as well as acquire equipment upgrades. I fulfilled the positions of sexton for our village’s Woodlawn Cemetery as well as our community’s emergency management coordinator.
“All this and more was done while keeping a tight rein on our local taxes and spending.
“My definition of an elected community trustee encompasses the following principles: elected — to be chosen worthy to make the decisions for those who have placed their faith in you; community — to commune which is to work together for the benefit of all; and, trustee — to be entrusted to maintain and improve the assets of our community.
“If reelected this spring, I feel that I can continue to provide the community with my experience, expertise and efforts as well as being a mentor for any newly-elected officers. Our future efforts must involve maintaining and improving our community assets while developing and implementing a plan for our future.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.