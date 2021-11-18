MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced the City of Watertown is among the recipients of the Urban Forestry Catastrophic Storm Grants. The grant funds are to be used to assist with damage sustained during a July 28 storm event throughout the state.
Watertown is among five communities that will divide $104,920 in fiscal year 2022 state grant dollars. The other communities include Marathon County, City of Omro, City of Ripon, and City of Tomahawk.
Catastrophic storm grants typically range from $4,000 to $50,000. Due to the high number of applications this year, applicants could receive a maximum of $22,965. Each applicant received at least partial funding. The grants do not require a dollar-for-dollar match.
The DNR’s Urban Forestry Catastrophic Storm Grant program funds tree repair, removal or replacement within urban areas following a catastrophic storm event for which the governor has declared a state of emergency.
On July 28, Gov. Tony Evers signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency following severe storms affecting several regions of the state causing widespread damage, downed trees and power lines, power outages, and road closures due to debris. Gov. Evers’ executive order directs state agencies to help those affected by the storms.
In the event of a state of emergency, the program allocates 20% of its available annual funds to aid communities, nonprofits and Tribes.
A catastrophic storm is defined as damage to urban forests caused by snow, ice, hail, wind or tornado. A catastrophic storm does not include insect infestation or disease, forest fire, drought or water saturation due to flooding.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.