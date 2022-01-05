After almost a decade in business in downtown Watertown, self-described — and proud — “Albanian from North Macedonia,” Adil Limani is excited to finally see expansion of his Main Street Cafe.
Situated at 116 E. Main St., the cafe and its staff of 15 are preparing to finish almost doubling the eatery’s square-footage as the facility expands to the west by 4,000 square feet. That puts it into 114 E. Main St..
The restaurant will be able to serve 160 people at its new capacity. This can be compared to 80 customers now.
The restaurant was previously remodeled, with new windows installed, in late 2019.
Also thrilled by the new expansion is Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland.
“The building looks fantastic and Mr. Limani’s vision has really come to life,” McFarland said Tuesday afternoon. “We’ve found real synergy between the city and our downtown businesses and it’s exciting to see what is possible when we’re all working to improve this community. I thank him for his commitment and work.”
In addition to a complete, first floor, interior remodeling with new kitchen equipment, Limani transformed the exterior of the building by removing decades-old metal siding, reconfiguring the storefront with new windows and installing a new awning to match one over the main entrance to Main Street Café.
As part of the restaurant’s expansion, which was dreamed up three years ago, but was undertaken in December of 2020, the restaurant will be adding amenities to its dining room, kitchen, bathrooms and other areas.
In a non-COVID-19 world, according to Limani, the expansion would have been completed by now. Due to supply line issues, however, additions will likely be in place later this month or “in February for sure,” he said.
Limani, who came to Wisconsin from North Macedonia, learned the restaurant business from his father-in-law in Monroe over the course of five years working in a kitchen. In 2011, Limani got the opportunity to operate his own restaurant when his father-in-law, the previous owner of the Main Street Cafe, sold him the business.
In 2022, the restaurant still serves breakfasts, lunches and dinners that out-of-town visitors and regulars rave about.
Limani said that the success of his Main Street Cafe is rooted in hard work and the faithfulness of his customers.
“I work seven days a week in the kitchen, myself,” Limani said. “We try to make the customers happy and give them good service. When I started here, we had two waitresses and we saw the need for more employees to give good service.”
Limani is looking forward to being able to double his restaurant’s capacity.
“I want to thank the customers who support us. I am very happy and proud of this town,” he said. “This expansion will make everybody happy.”
