Maxwell Street Days starts on Wednesday in downtown Watertown where many retailers will offer steep discounts on merchandise displayed both inside and outside of their stores.
The annual sidewalk sales event, which runs through Saturday, is a decades-long tradition in Watertown.
Among the retailers participating in this year’s sidewalk sales are, but not limited to, Draeger’s Floral, Far Horizons Imports, Literatus & Co., Brown’s Shoe Fit Co., The Chic Boutique, Sandra D’s Bridal, Bradow Jewelers, Ava’s A Posh Boutique, The Closet Hanger, and Keck Furniture.
Sale information will be posted on the websites and Facebook pages of most participating businesses. For more information, call 920-342-3623.
