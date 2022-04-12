The American Red Cross blood drive in Watertown Monday collected 86 pints.
There were 31 double pints collected. There were 55 pints of whole blood, eight deferred, and three not sufficient.
The blood drive continued Tuesday.
Larry Carlson donated his 14 gallon of blood. Other multiple gallon donors were James Kaap, four gallons; Todd Barta, two gallons; and both Gayle Johnson and James Otto reached their one gallon marks.
Power Reds donors, or double donors included Kyle Bergdoll, Karen Borth, Patrick Chwala, Edwin Hahn, Michael Holzhueter, James Isley Dennis Meyer, Michael Meyer, Andrew Penza, Corey Rahberger, Thomas Schultz, Bonnie Sukow, Robert Webster, Craig Winkler, Dennis Zehren and Michael Zwolanek.
Other donors were Pamela Bast, Danielle Chwala, Debra Courtois, Richard Courtois, David DeCono, Kayla Dehnert, Guy Duffy, Angel Eagen, Donnell Geib, Tammy Gunderson, Cindy Heiden, Gloria Higgins, Jim Hogan, Karen Homb, Cathy Ihde, Jacquelyn Jacobs, Alan Jeffers, Angie Johnson, Tom Johnson, Julie Jones, James Kaap, Gayle Kremer, Barbara Krueger, Patricia Kuerschner, Amy Liesch, Bonnie Loersch, Ruth Mack, Renee Messerschmit, Steve Mihal, Becky Miller, Carol Miller, Margaret Millspaw, Dale Nemitz, Helen O’Keefe, Richard O’Keefe, James Otto, Vicky Penza, Mary Petrie, Rhonda Rischke, Shelley Saxby, Carol Schloesser, David Schroeder, Peter Schubert, Cynthia Schultz, Diane Schultz, Sandra Schultz, Armin Schwartz, Barbara Seamandel, Doris Seeber, Christian Shannon, Sarah Pace, Jerome Teska, Irene Vogt, Walter, Vogt, Boris Walter, Jr., Robie Walter, Carrie Wesolowski, and Jim Wilkes.
