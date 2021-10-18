JUNEAU – Juneau Common Council members agreed Tuesday to spend $12,000 for a new video server for the city’s cable access television channel.

Juneau’s finance committee recently recommended the purchase of the new video server with money coming from the cable equipment fund.

Juneau Mayor Dan Wegener said the city is also looking for an individual to record its meetings.

He said interested people should call Juneau City Hall at 920-386-4800 or Rob Sweeney of the city’s cable television committee at 920-386-2951.

Trick or Treat set

Acting on a recommendation by the city’s public safety committee, council members scheduled its trick-or-treat hours for 4-6 p.m. Oct. 31.

Juneau Fire Department members will also help children at the different street crossings.

