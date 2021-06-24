Representative Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, joined his Assembly colleagues in support of Wisconsin’s law enforcement community by voting for legislation this week that would decrease state payments to municipalities who cut funding for their police departments.
The cut would be equivalent to the decrease in funding to the police force.
“Across the country and unfortunately right here in our communities, we have heard calls to defund the police,” said Born. “Under the proposal I supported today, if local governments have the desire to cut police funding, then they will see a comparable reduction in state aid.”
The bill also includes fire and EMS services in those that cannot be cut without a reduction in shared revenue, and exempts municipalities with fewer than 30 law enforcement officers, fire department members, or emergency medical responders.
“Now more than ever, we need to be supporting our law enforcement, EMS, and fire departments,” said Born. “These individuals provide essential services to our community and cutting their budgets will not help make Wisconsin any safer. I am proud to support this legislation and the brave men and women who provide these critical public safety services to our area.”
This legislation passed the Assembly on a bipartisan vote and was already approved by the Wisconsin State Senate. Gov. Tony Evers is expected to veto it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.