The Watertown Municipal Band has been granted permission by the city to hold some summer concerts.
The board members of the group met on Thursday to discuss plans and special COVID-19 protocols for the amended summer concert season.
The first rehearsal will be on tonight, June 30 at Turner Hall, beginning at 7 p.m. Those members participating will need to check in before entering the building and bring their own disinfectant spray or wipes and water bottles.
Six-feet spacing will be required for all band members.
The group’s first concert will be held on Thursday, July 9 at Riverside Park in Watertown, beginning at 7 p.m.
Everyone at the concert will need to follow the six-foot social distancing guideline, and it is recommended that audience members bring their own seating.
At this point, two additional concerts are being planned for the summer.
