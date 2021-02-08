If you think driving to and from work in the winter is difficult, imagine what it’s like for a plow driver.
Ask Bruce Von Rueden. He marked his ninth consecutive snowplowing season Feb. 1.
Von Rueden, 52, is one of a few Dodge County Highway Department employees tasked with the sometimes draining, often unpredictable job of salting and plowing state and county roads during winter.
Sitting in the driver’s seat of a rumbling orange behemoth – it’s distinctive color familiar to every Wisconsin driver – Von Rueden is guiding 25-tons of rubber, steel and road salt along a snow-covered county highway. On the right side of the truck, the blade of his wing plow grinds along the pavement, peeling a dirty white slurry of slush and frozen crud off the pavement in an impressive rooster tail.
He is multitasking at elite level, assaulted by noise, flashing lights, guiding a plow blade that he can’t see inches from a curbed intersection as slush flies up to blur the windshield. At the same time, Von Rueden warily eyes a steady stream of cars and SUVs, which look small from where he is perched.
“We’re here to help people get where they’re going safely,” he said as the citizens band radio cracked and an unknown voice called for a sheriff’s deputy to assist a motorist who ran off the road. “If I see someone stuck, I’ll ask if they’re OK and if they called for help. If they didn’t, I’ll get on the radio. I work with a lot of great people who are always willing to help someone in a tough spot.”
Early Thursday afternoon, Von Rueden was busy plowing a 40-mile roundtrip loop which included Lowell and Reeseville and sections of Clyman and Shields.
He began at 7 a.m. Thursday and logged 14 hours before leaving at 9 p.m. only to return to the cab of the plow at 4 a.m. Friday. Von Rueden recorded another 14 hours when he punched out at 6 p.m. the same day. He was back scraping the frozen snow off the county highways again Saturday from 4 to 10 a.m.
“When you string two or three of those days together and you try to settle down and relax when you’re at home, you’re usually in bed looking at the clock before your next shift begins,” he said. “It can be a grind at times.”
There are no predetermined breaks, but drivers usually stop every two to three hours to eat, use the restroom, refuel, reload salt, check the plow and the truck or just get out of the cab to stretch.
Von Rueden stopped at the new highway shop in Reeseville to fill his truck with salt and talk about the weather conditions with a couple of other employees there.
Following the brief break, he was back on the road. Sipping on water and listening to country music, Von Rueden continued to push the snow off the roadways.
Von Rueden is constantly aware of his surroundings and checking mirrors to gauge the traffic flow.
“Your head is basically on a swivel,” he said.
Indeed, during a 20-minute portion down and back his section, Von Rueden made a multitude of small adjustments to avoid trouble. He turned the plow to avoid a vehicle preparing to make a right turn; and lifted the plow and the wing on his right side through a few intersections so snow wouldn’t spray passing cars.
Salt prevents snow from sticking to the road, so Von Rueden usually salts the road before plowing, but it depends on the storm. He said it took a few shifts to determine when and how much to salt his section.
A person trying to remove snow from his own driveway gave Von Rueden a friendly wave, but it is more common to hear complaints about why the roads are not plowed in a more timely fashion. He said it is equally frustrating for snowplow drivers to be stuck in traffic with vehicles blowing by them on slick roads. He said driving his route during the early morning or night hours he’ll see less, if any, motorists on the road.
“It’s just me and the radio out here,” he said. “I’ll see the occasional deer here and there, but nothing out of the ordinary.”
While the snow began to come down hard Thursday afternoon, white out conditions cut visibility to a quarter of a mile.
Only a handful of motorists braved the roads. The wind whirled and whipped. Snow coated the trees as if they were spray painted. A red-tailed hawk flew above Von Rueden’s truck and landed on a sturdy pine in an open field.
“I’m sure he can see everything from there,” Von Rueden said about the hawk and the white-covered field the raptor seemed to survey for his next meal.
He said when the snow really begins to fall and blows across the open, rural areas he finds himself using the white line on the right of the plow or tire marks in the road as a guide.
“You really need to concentrate and be ready for just about anything,” he said backing up his plow truck to clean another intersection.
Every snowstorm is different, but there are two main types: high moisture and low moisture. High moisture results in heavy, wet snow and low moisturization causes light, fluffy snow.
There are innumerable types of those two categories, though, and Von Rueden said the worst kind involves low temperatures and high winds, which came to fruition Thursday night. Subzero temperatures made it tougher for salt to work on icy roads, while stiff wind gusts tossed the snow about and reduced visibility.
“You’ll get a road cleared and a couple hours later it’s drifted right back in,” Von Rueden said.
He stressed patience as a vital aspect to doing the job well. Clearing the road sometimes involves an incremental process, but said it is rewarding to see freshly-plowed roads.
“We’re doing our job – all of us as a team – to clear the snow and make it easier for motorists to get to work,” Von Rueden said. “It’s not a fast process, but all of us do the best we can.”
