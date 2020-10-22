JEFFERSON — Coming into 2020, all signs pointed to a spooktacular Halloween, with the observance falling on a Saturday and coinciding with a blue moon.
As it turned out, however, this year’s observance is also falling during a pandemic, which has caused many communities to pull back on big traditional gatherings, costume parades and events.
Health officials at the county, state and national level also urge cautions, discouraging traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating in favor of a more hands-off approach.
Still, an outdoor activity which already lends itself to mask-wearing has much less risk than indoor parties, so area communities can expect lots of activity on Halloween this year.
In greater Jefferson County, different communities are taking different approaches. Some have set regular trick-or-treating hours but have laid down additional COVID-19 precautions, while others have declined to set official trick-or-treating hours to discourage heavy pedestrian traffic.
Jefferson Mayor Dale Oppermann said that his city has set trick-or-treating hours from 3-6 p.m. on Halloween, though the traditional costume parade and Optimists’ Pumpkin Patch Party have fallen victim to the pandemic this year.
As families set out to participate in Jefferson’s more limited trick-or-treating event, Oppermann said, the city requests that anyone who is ill, child or adult, not participate in any way.
“We ask the same of anyone who has been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 in the last two weeks,” he said.
He said those wishing to give out candy or treats should turn on their porch lights to indicate that they’re willing to participate, and that trick-or-treaters should only visit those houses which have extended that or another clear indication.
The city also asks that all treats given out be individually packaged. Homemade treats are not encouraged this year, and if people are going to be dispensing treats in person, they should wear masks and gloves.
No-touch options such as a “candy chute” or a bowl of treats at the end of the driveway are also encouraged.
Ideally, all trick-or-treaters should wear masks to provide maximum protection, he said.
Other ordinary protections remain in place in Jefferson as in any other year, with younger children to be accompanied by a parent or guardian, and with all pedestrians out after dark requested to wear reflective clothing and carry a flashlight.
“We encourage people to celebrate Halloween responsibly, with extra precautions for public health and personal safety,” Oppermann said.
The City of Watertown has taken a different approach, setting no official trick-or-treating hours and encouraging families to take part in alternative, no-contact activities instead. The city’s traditional costume parade has also been canceled.
“The traditional city wide trick-or-treat is traditionally organized by the American Legion,” said Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland. “The legion decided not to set hours this year, and I support them in that decision.
“This year we worked to provide safer alternatives to the traditional offerings.” McFarland said. “Things like the jack-o-lantern in storefront contest, the rock hunt and the Halloween Hunt in the Park were all designed to maintain distancing, provide a festive atmosphere, and offer the community some much needed normalcy.”
One Watertown activity which can be enjoyed as a drive-by or walk-by stop will be the Light the Library pumpkin display, in which locally decorated pumpkins will be displayed on the library steps from 1-8 p.m. on Halloween.
In the city’s downtown Parade of Pumpkins, visitors are invited to pick up a ballot at the Watertown Chamber of Commerce office and vote for the best ones on display in local store windows. That will take place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Halloween.
The Halloween Rock Hunt will take place from 10 a.m. to noon from First Street to Sharp Corner Park, with candy given out.
Meanwhile, the Halloween Hunt in the Parks, running from Oct. 23 through Halloween, invites families to search for Halloween images hidden in the Watertown city parks and photograph them. Those families which collect all of the images will be eligible for a prize.
McFarland encouraged participants in all of these activities to practice safe social distancing.
The Lake Mills Common Council also declined to set official trick-or-treating hours this year, but by consensus of community residents, limited trick-or-treating is taking place from 6-8 p.m. on Halloween night.
The traditional Lake Mills Witches’ Night Out which had initially been scheduled Oct. 28 has been canceled due to the pandemic, however.
The Village of Johnson Creek, one of the only communities in the area which has had a long-running tradition of holding trick-or-treating on Halloween night regardless of where the observance falls within the week, will continue that tradition, with trick-or-treating hours from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 31.
The official Waterloo trick-or-treating was set on the weekend before Halloween, taking place from 2-5 Sunday.
However, for those who miss that opportunity, a drive-through trick-or-treat will take place outside Waterloo’s Hometown Pharmacy from 3-5 p.m. the day before Halloween.
Also bucking the trend with an early trick-or-treat time was the Village of Sullivan, which will be 1-4 p.m. Sunday.
In Fort Atkinson, the city has set trick-or-treating hours from 1-4 p.m. on Halloween, leaving residents the choice of whether to participate or not.
As in other communities, Fort Atkinson strongly encourages mask-wearing and social distancing for all participants, adults and children alike, said Liz Idzikowski, executive assistant with the city.
Palmyra has set its trick-or-treating hours from 3:30 to 6 p.m. on Halloween, but has eliminated the traditional parade.
Whitewater has set its trick-or-treat hours from 4-7 p.m. on Halloween. The city encourages mask-wearing by all participants, is asking residents to give out pre-packaged treats only, and is requesting that residents consider setting out treats on a table at the edge of a property, rather than handing them out in person.
Another Halloween eve activity is set at the Humane Society of Jefferson County, which is hosting a Trunk or Treat from 4-6 p.m. Oct. 30.
Also, the Hoard Historical Museum in Fort Atkinson has set a free Harvest Fest from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Halloween Day, a drive-through event with costumes and giveaways.
Finally, the annual Fort Atkinson Trunk or Treat sponsored by St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School has been modified to a drive-through event.
The drive-through Trunk or Treat will take place from 1-4 p.m. on Halloween.
Unlike past Trunk or Treat events, which were held in the lower parking lot behind St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, the drive-through Trunk or Treat event will be held along Bluff Street in front of St. Paul’s Lutheran School.
There, costumed church members will be set up under decorated canopies, be offering pre-packaged treat bags to the children in each vehicle. At the same time, the church will be accepting donations of non-perishable food to benefit the local food pantry.
