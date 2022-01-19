Eau Claire economic development manager to speak

Aaron White, Eau Claire economic development manager and redevelopment authority director, is scheduled to speak at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 26 at Watertown City Hall.
The public is invited to hear about Eau Claire’s Phoenix Park project and how it became the spark for further economic development and growth downtown.
“As we approach construction of the Town Square, it’s important for us as a board and community to be looking towards the future,” said Alex Allon, Watertown RDA executive director. “Economic development is a continuous process. Committing to the RDA’s vision to identify and invest in under-utilized areas of the city requires us to keep exploring opportunities. It will be great to learn how Eau Claire has capitalized on a project similar to our Town Square.”
White, who has championed economic development in three communities and two states, is an expert in business recruitment and retention, workforce development, retail attraction, and housing development and redevelopment, said Allon.
“We’re looking forward to Aaron’s presentation,” said Rob Marchant, RDA chair. “His depth of experience and knowledge will certainly help the RDA craft a smart growth plan for the next five to 10 years that focuses on revitalizing and growing Watertown’s economy.”
In addition to sharing what strategies made Phoenix Park a success, White will also provide information on how to fund and develop infrastructure to create shovel-ready sites.
“I hope business owners and community members join us,” Allon said. “It’s time for all of us to think about what’s next in Watertown’s future and what goals we want to accomplish.”
The public is invited to attend in-person or virtually. Visit watertownredevelopment.org/meetings to find call-in information. The presentation will be recorded and made available for viewing on the RDA’s website.
