WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Jim Sensenbrenner, R-Menomonee Falls, and Congressman David Cicilline are leading more than 120 members of both parties in providing for access to funding for local news publishers and broadcasters in the next COVID-19 relief package.
“The nation is at war with COVID-19 and America’s local media has not been immune to the effects of the virus on local communities," Sensenbrenner said. "Local newspapers, radio stations, and television broadcasts play a pivotal role in connecting communities with vital information. I am proud to lead a group of more than 120 House members in bipartisan support of local news publishers and broadcasters in the next COVID-19 relief package."
Sensenbrenner said local news employs thousands of workers, in addition to reporters and photographers.
"Newsroom support staff, technical support operators, and printer publishers are just a few of the examples of hardworking Americans that keep local journalism in motion," he said. "Now, more than ever, local news provides essential information regarding public health and safety, local events, and democracy. Accurate, reliable, and trustworthy sources of information are vital in this time of need.”
