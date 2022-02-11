Arraignment set for alleged Neosho bank robber

JUNEAU — A detective in Dodge County Court testified Thursday that a suspect, who allegedly robbed $4,100 from a Neosho bank last month, was found with marked U.S. currency.
Michael Lake of the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said Alan Schade, 43, of Columbus was in possession of the “bait money” when he was questioned by investigators in connection with the Horicon Bank robbery Jan. 26 in the village of Neosho.
Lake was the only one who testified at Schade’s preliminary hearing Thursday.
Schade was bound over for trial on the charge of robbery of a financial institution and three counts of bail jumping, all felonies. If convicted, he faces $130,000 in fines and 58 years in prison.
Lake said he asked Schade about the three “marked” $20 bills in his wallet and he told him he had just put gasoline in his vehicle at a Kwik Trip in Waterloo. Lake said Schade told him he paid for the gasoline with a $100 bill and was given three $20 bills back in change.
However, when Lake spoke with the manager of the Waterloo Kwik Trip the manager told him Schade gave $65 to a clerk and was given $3.41 back in change.
“It’s not consistent with him saying he paid with a $100 bill and then received three $20 bills in return,” Lake said.
The detective also said Schade was wearing an ankle bracelet with GPS tracking during the robbery, which provided coordinates of him being at the bank.
Schade’s attorney, Jacob Van Kerkvoorde, questioned how accurate the GPS is and if it could show where his client actually was in relation to the bank.
“Would the GPS show he could have been just driving by the bank?” Van Kerkvoorde asked.
While Lake could not provide exact coordinates of the GPS tracking device, he said there were other determining factors proving Schade was inside the bank the day of the robbery.
During his investigation, Lake said Schade walked into Horicon Bank at 3:19 p.m. and gave a note to a teller with it stating, “Put everything in the bag and no one will get hurt.” He then handed the teller a white, plastic grocery bag.
He said the teller gave Schade marked U.S. currency, which had known and documented serial numbers on it.
Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg asked Lake if Schade had entered the bank earlier in the day and if this was confirmed by bank staff. Lake said Schade was in Horicon Bank about noon the day of the robbery. Lake also said it was consistent with the bank’s surveillance and it was also confirmed by the tellers on duty.
Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Sciascia scheduled Schade’s arraignment for March 16 in Dodge County Circuit Court.
Schade remains in custody on a $250,000 cash bond at the Dodge County Jail in Juneau.
